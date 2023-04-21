Earth’s ice sheets have lost enough ice over the past 30 years to create an ice cube 12 miles high, according to new research.

The Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets, which contain nearly all of the world’s freshwater ice, are shrinking at an alarmingly rapid rate, according to a report released Thursday by a team of international scientists.

+ Using the ocean as a CO2 sponge, a bet against global warming

Combining data from 50 satellite surveys of Antarctica and Greenland spanning the years 1992 to 2020, scientists in the Ice Sheet Mass Balance Inter-comparison Exercise, or IMBIE, were able to track changes in the volume and flow of ice from ice sheets. ice.

They found that melting of the ice sheet has increased sixfold over the past 30 years as record levels of planet-warming pollution raise global temperatures.

The seven worst years for melting the polar ice sheet have all happened during the last decade.

In all, the polar ice sheets lost more than 8.3 trillion tons of ice between 1992 and 2020, according to the report.

The worst year for ice sheet loss was 2019, according to the report, when ice sheets lost an estimated 675 billion tonnes of ice. These losses were caused by an Arctic heat wave, which caused the Greenland ice sheet to lose 489 billion tons.

Ice loss is having a significant impact on the oceans, raising sea levels by 21 millimeters (just under an inch), according to the report. Melting ice sheet now accounts for a quarter of all sea level rise – a five-fold increase since the 1990s.

“This is a huge amount of ice,” said study lead author Inès Otosaka, a researcher at the University of Leeds. “This is very concerning, of course, because 40% of the global population lives in coastal areas,” she said.

Scientists have found that the rate at which the Antarctic ice sheet is melting has slowed, but remains much faster than it was in the 1990s.

The report identified the Antarctic Peninsula and West Antarctica – the location of the troubled Thwaites Glacier, dubbed the “Doomsday” glacier for its potentially devastating impact on sea level rise – as the regions where most of the continent’s melting was happening.

Otosaka expects the Greenland ice sheet to continue losing ice, but said it was not yet clear what could happen to the Antarctic ice sheet.

“In Antarctica, we have greater uncertainty in the future,” she said. “We have what we call some low-probability but high-impact mechanisms that can be triggered if we exceed a certain level of warming.”

This could lead to much greater sea level rise in the future, he added.

If the world reaches certain warming thresholds, it could trigger important and potentially irreversible feedback mechanisms, Otosaka said.

“We really need to have strong government policies in place to limit future warming and reduce our concentration of greenhouse gases,” he added.

The European Space Agency, which along with NASA helps fund IMBIE’s research, said in a statement: “It is beyond doubt that climate change is causing our polar ice sheets to melt, thereby raising sea levels and placing coastal regions around the world are at risk. .”

IMBIE scientists plan to update the assessment every year.

“We are finally at the stage where we can continually update our ice sheet mass balance assessments as there are enough satellites in space monitoring them, which means people can make use of our findings immediately,” said Andrew Shepherd, professor at Northumbria University. and founder of IMBIE, said in a statement.