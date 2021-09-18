A farmer separates coffee berries from leaves in a Brazilian plantation. Patricia Monteiro / Bloomberg

In the last weeks of July, the southern mountains of Brazil were covered with a thin layer of snow, a relatively rare sight for a country not used to these phenomena. A little further north, the cold (some parts of the State of São Paulo registered temperatures below zero) was a new disaster for coffee producers. Added to a drought that had lasted for months, the phenomenon practically put an end to the illusions of a large harvest in 2022 that would allow the recovery of the stocks. “It is still too early to know the real size of the damage”, explains by videoconference Carlos Mera, director of Market Research of Commodities Rabobank Farmers in London. “The estimates are between two and six million bags less, which is a huge margin.”

Bad news for a market that was already suffering from the logistics crisis and the restrictions derived from the covid (especially in Vietnam, a large producer). “Coffee is a plant that grows in cycles, it has a good year and a bad year,” says Geordie Wilkes, research director at Sucden Financial, by videoconference. “This year was going to be a bad year, and a big harvest was expected in 2023.” But the bad season in Brazil can affect subsequent years. “The drought has caused many young trees to have died or had to be replanted. And it takes about three years for a tree to bear fruit, ”Mera explains. “And if the rains return, the trees bloom and the weather dries up again, the flowers fall and that is a harvest that is lost.”

To this must be added the logistics crisis, which still has no signs of ending. “Container prices in Vietnam have multiplied by more than 10,” Mera recalls. “That has caused panic among roasters and distributors.”

More information

All that uncertainty has been noticed in the prices. In August, rubiaceous prices rose again for the tenth consecutive month to exceed $ 1.60 per pound, 51.3% more compared to October 2020, according to the World Coffee Organization (ICO, in its acronym in English).



Coffee production in the world Harvest 2020. In bags of 60 kilos 180 cents / pound Source: International Coffee Organization. THE COUNTRY Coffee production in the world Harvest 2020. In bags of 60 kilos 180 cents / pound Source: International Coffee Organization. THE COUNTRY Coffee production in the world Harvest 2020. In bags of 60 kilos 180 cents / pound Source: International Coffee Organization. THE COUNTRY

And, of the international markets, it is already beginning to be seen in the cup of every morning. “It is being noticed more and more in the cost of purchases, because prices are growing by two figures,” says by phone Rafael Piñera, manager of the Asturian firm Cafés Oquendo. “You cannot know when the impact will be, because each company is planned in a different way, but whoever has not impacted it until now will have to do so in the future.”

Volatile market

The coffee grower is a market subject to a lot of volatility for two reasons: the first, the coffee tree is a fragile tree, especially those of the Arabica variety (from which 60% of world production comes out, the best quality) and susceptible to meteorological variations and diseases. The second, because coffee is one of these little pleasures that consumers find very difficult to do without. “That suggests that as prices go up, there will be a limited reduction in demand,” explains the latest Sucden Financial report. According to the ICO, global coffee consumption for the 2020/21 harvest was 1.9% higher than the previous period, pandemic and all.

More information

This means that in an environment of climate change, in which all crops are already beginning to be affected in one way or another, coffee is among the main candidates to be one of the first victims. Paradoxically, an equivocal interpretation of what climate change means is behind many of the losses of this crop in Brazil. “It has been like 20 years since a frost like the one on June 20 has occurred,” explains Mera. “Many producers, hoping that due to global warming situations like this would not reappear, they have cultivated in regions more susceptible to frost.” The South American country, naturally, is not going to be the only one affected. “Climate change is already impacting production conditions around the world,” says Wilkes. “These are going to be troublesome and volatile times.”

And volatility is just the thing that weakened producers didn’t need after long periods of low prices. “The main problem is that, with very few exceptions, world producers have spent the last 20 years producing below cost,” comments by email Maja Wallengrén, analyst and blog author. Spilling the beans. “Coffee is a crop very susceptible to climate change, but in regions where the crop has been well cared for, the necessary inputs have been applied, renewing in a timely manner and replanting with improved varieties, more resistant to pests and more productive. , the impact is being much less. But successive crises have meant that, in a large part of the producing countries, many growers have seen the size of their plots shrink so that they can no longer even live off coffee ”.

More information

“Coffee is especially prone to smallholdings, because it grows in mountainous regions,” explains Elisabeth Shapiro, professor of Environmental Policy and Management at Duke University (USA). “If you start to lack water in the lower parts of the slopes, in many cases people will have the necessary water resources to climb the hills.” “Many producers are going to look for crops at higher elevations, and that makes mechanization difficult,” Wilkes agrees.

As much or even more than quantity, the risk of climate change in coffee production affects the quality of the product. “One of the solutions presented is to develop new varietals, but developing a new varietal usually represents a deterioration in quality,” explains Shapiro. But it is not the only effect of the changes. “Coffee is dried in the open air,” Shapiro recalls. “With the changes of the seasons, if it rains on coffee during the dry season, its quality loses”. This is essential, because many roasters are not worth just any coffee. “The mix is ​​the last thing we would play,” says Piñera. “If we do it, the consumer notices.”