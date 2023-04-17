Ice rink plan | The design of the Myllypuro ice rink on top of the Matokallio nature area can continue

The Helsinki City Council decided that the area located on top of Matokallio will be reserved for an ice rink. However, the meeting also accepted a counter-proposal that an alternative location for the project be sought.

17.4. 21:04

Helsinki At its meeting on Monday, the city council granted Myllypuro jäüeruhilekeskus oy a development reservation from Vartiokylä under certain conditions. This means that the design of the Myllypuro ice sports center over the Matokallio nature area can continue.

The reservation was granted by a vote of 8–7. The coalition, Sdp and Rkp voted in favor. The Greens, the Left Alliance and Basic Finns voted against.

A project the opposing greens were disappointed that the planning of the project in Myllypuro continues.

“We are disappointed and I believe that the residents of the area are really disappointed,” says the deputy mayor for the urban environment and the 1st vice-chairman of the city board Anni Sinnemäki (green).

“It would have been fairer for the city to have clearly stated that the reservation will no longer be extended and that it is time for the project to move to Vuosaari.”

Now the matter was still a bit unclear, because even though the development reservation was granted, a condition was left on it.

Councilor Elisa Gebhardt (sd) suggested that the urban environment branch also starts to find out an alternative location for the project together with the applicant.

“An alternative location in connection with the Vuosaari sports park should be taken as the starting point of the review,” states Gebhard in the press release.

“The alternative location must be determined and evaluated as quickly as possible and before the implementation of the project, so that the plan changes required by the possible new location can be set in motion quickly enough, and the project will not be delayed because of them,” he continues in the press release.

Gebhard’s counter-proposal was accepted.

“It will certainly be quite unclear to the project what this addition means. Apparently, at least the fact that a project in a financially tight place makes two plans on top of each other. I myself still hope that the project would abandon the Myllypuro reservation and clearly apply for a reservation in Vuosaari,” says Sinnemäki.

Deputy mayor and city councilor Daniel Sazonov (kok) thinks it is good to find out if it would be possible to place the hall elsewhere.

“In the city, it’s always a question of coordinating different things. If it succeeds better elsewhere, that is of course good. I consider it important that we get improved conditions for movement and arenas in the city that meet the dimensions of international sports competitions.”

Development reservation is not yet a guarantee that the project will be realized in the area, but it gives the person leading the project the opportunity to make further plans.

The purpose of Myllypuro ice sports center oy is to build a multipurpose hall for ice sports, which would include, among other things, a 400-meter-long speed skating rink, two ice hockey rinks, a seating grandstand for about 2,000 people, a running track and other facilities.

Placing the ice rink on Myllypuro’s Matokallio has also raised opposition.

Among other things, the residents of the area have strongly criticized the ice rink project, because it would require the destruction of the protected nature area, Matokallio, located between Myllypuro and Puotinharju.

On Monday, those opposed to the logging of the nature area organized demonstration At the Senate Square at the same time as the city council had gathered to make a decision about the reservation.