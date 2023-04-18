Ice rink | Paavo Arhinmäki to the Skating Union: “It would be worth looking at this Vuosaari now”

The deputy mayor of Helsinki believes that the skating rink can be implemented at a reasonable cost level.

Helsinki the city’s deputy mayor for culture and leisure Paavo Arhinmäki (left) urges the Finnish Skating Federation to look towards Vuosaari instead of Myllypuro.

On Monday, the city government granted an extension to the reservation for the development of the skating arena planned for Matokallio in Myllypuro. However, it forces the urban environment industry to find out an alternative location for the hall together with the skating community.

Sports Director of the Skating Union Janne Hänninen said on Tuesday for HS, that they have nothing to figure out. He added that the union has progressed according to the step signs he received.

“I personally discussed with Hännine about a year ago that it would be reasonable to explore Vuosaari as another location possibility, because Myllypuro contains a lot of controversy,” says Arhinmäki.

“Also the head of the office [Sami] Horn castle highlights in his presentation that the project should consider other options. In other words, this has indeed been presented to the project along the way, but the project has not been willing to do so.”

Arhinmäki according to the project, three issues must be examined.

“The first is that there is a need for such a hall. Is. There is a national need for it, so there is a sports political basis,” he begins.

“The second is whether the place is right. There is a dispute from the point of view of nature, and with a small formula change there is another place to show. The third is whether it is [hanke] on a financially sustainable basis and whether the financing is in order. So far it hasn’t.”

Arhinmäki says that he is truly in favor of a skating rink and that he believes that one can be implemented so that the costs are at a reasonable level.

“It would be worth looking at this Vuosaari now.”

Hänninen told HS that Vuosaari is not a problem-free place either. According to him, residents have also said in Vuosaari that they don’t want to rule in their corners.

“I have not heard that the people of Vuosaari have been particularly opposed to it in any way. That lot is currently Stara’s depot. As I recall, it was laid on the ground twenty years ago for such a management purpose,” says Arhinmäki.

The oval-shaped speed skating track is 400 meters long, which precisely determines the size of the hall. According to Arhinmäki, the plot in Vuosaari would be large enough.

“In order for the project to be financially sustainable, I would think about its scope,” he says.

According to Arhinmäki, instead of an arena suitable for international competitions, the hall should be designed as a place where the conditions of the sport can be improved, i.e. the hall should be built primarily for speed skating practice needs.

The skating arena planned for Myllypuro’s Matokallio looked like this in the observation photo of 2021.

For development reservation in Arhinmäki’s opinion, the granted extension should be used to search for another location. He is skeptical that construction would start in 2024.

“I find it quite unrealistic in all options. They should first get the cost of the investment down significantly, so that the operating economy could last.”

“If they get the price of the investment down, then the next thing they should do is get a lease agreement and a loan from the city and loans from the banks, after which they can apply for a building permit, which can be appealed. So the process will last even in the best case,” he adds.

The hall’s operating economy also relies on two rinks intended for use by figure skaters, although the hall is not a lifeline for figure skating clubs.

“Actually, from the point of view of Helsinki’s figure skating clubs, it would be a priority for us to convert Kiviko’s ski hall into a three-rink hall as quickly as possible. There will be excellent additional training facilities.”