Neither the aesthetics nor the size they present warn of the importance of ice cubes, which are part of the summer image of any beach bar, family and friends reunion worth its salt. Now, it seems that 2022 is not their summer, and that manufacturers and suppliers will not be able to make their particular August due to shortages.

The problem lies in the lack of reserves. The factories usually store the ice between January and April, in order to reach the peak of summer demand. But the cost of electricity caused production to stop and there were still no forecasts of the high temperatures that would go from one heat wave to another without giving any respite this summer.

“Reservations have been below zero for two weeks now. Most of the companies are marketing with daily production, which allows them to supply only the client portfolio,” says José Madrid, manager of the company Cubi Rapid. Such is the scarcity that this company, with distribution and wholesale facilities in Cartagena and Valencia, has reserves of 60,000 and 180,000 kilos, respectively. Amounts that, according to the calculations of Madrid, correspond to the sales of two weeks.

Among the reasons why the production companies have not been able to guarantee the supply of other years during the months of lower demand are the rises in the prices of the raw materials that they need to carry out their activity. Electricity is the main culprit in this equation, but it is not the only one that adds disproportionate expenses while subtracting all kinds of benefits.

In this sense, Madrid points out that they have gone from paying «3,400 euros for electricity per month in our facilities to 12,000 euros. The amount of electricity needed for the production of ice cubes depends on the size of the factory, but it reaches very high values.” Plastics have also suffered from inflation, the amount of which is paid quarterly. “Before we paid 1,100 euros and now 3,400 euros,” he says. And they are not the only prices that have become more expensive, because, “to give another example, an ice storage pallet used to cost 6 euros per month, while now it is 24 euros.”

No profit margin



Ángel López, manager of Cubi Playa, with headquarters in San Pedro del Pinatar, points out that the breakage of ‘stock’ is due to «the lack of storage due to the high cost of electricity. With the production that exists in Spain, it is impossible to respond to the demand.” That is why his company only supplies the commitments they already have, hotels and supermarket chains.

As for the final price of the bag of ice, he acknowledges that “we have passed on, but not the target price, according to the expenses we have” and anticipates that “further increases are expected.” So far, a large part of the producers blame the sale at a loss and consider that the outlook will not improve in the remainder of the summer because the high temperatures will be a constant in the demand. Consequently, they do not know how they will be able to save the summer season.

However, the situation of scarcity is generalized throughout the country and work is already being done to save some popular festivals and fairs that could be in danger due to this shortage.