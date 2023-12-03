Genoa – This morning a car overturned on the A7 between Isola del Cantone and Vignole Borbera in the direction of Milan. The accident was most likely caused by ice that formed during the night due to low temperatures and wind.

The firefighters, the Polstrada agents and the 118 personnel intervened. The motorist was pulled from the passenger compartment and rescued. Fortunately he is not in serious condition.

They are recorded on the motorway stretch queues and slowdowns. Autostrade has arranged for the intervention of salt spreaders.