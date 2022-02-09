Ice master Mark Messer of the National Speed ​​Skating Oval for the long track skaters at the Olympic Games in Beijing denies that TeamNL is trying to influence him to make the ice suitable for the Dutch skaters. According to the Canadian ice master, it is completely untrue to insinuate that he is bowing to Dutch pressure.











In an article by skaken.nl, the news platform of the Dutch skating association, the sports scientist Sander van Ginkel, who is affiliated with TeamNL, says that he uses his data to lobby the ice master every day for ideal ice conditions for Dutch riders. In the photo accompanying the relevant story, Messer is talking to Van Ginkel. “By naming things and continuing to insist on adjustments that are to our advantage, we can achieve something more,” says the sports scientist in the article.

According to Messer, however, that is incorrect. “The actual conversation that goes with that photo is what I tell him not to come back to me because I’m not going to tell him anything that I don’t tell the other countries,” Messer said. “But they did it the other way around.” The photo states that Messer is listening to Van Ginkel’s explanation. See also SK will check the circumstances of the fall of ice on a one-year-old child in the suburbs

According to the ice master, his reputation is at stake. “I am very upset by this story and how it has unfolded,” said Messer, who normally defines the ice floor at the Olympic Oval in Calgary.

