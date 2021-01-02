Ice on the streets of Moscow will be present until the evening of January 2. This was announced on Friday, January 1, at the press service of the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry in Moscow.

“According to forecasts of the forecasters of Roshydromet, from 21:00 on January 1, with preservation until 21:00 on January 2, ice and ice are expected in places in the city of Moscow,” the message says.

Rescuers urged drivers to slow down and increase the distance from vehicles in front. In addition, it is recommended to avoid dangerous maneuvers – overtaking, changing lanes, advancing.

Ice bound the streets of Moscow and roads, residents of the metropolis posted photos of ice in the courtyards of their houses on social networks. The problem with street icing arose in the capital after a freezing rain fell in the city the day before, December 31, and the air temperature was above zero. Due to weather conditions, flights at the capital’s airports were canceled and delayed.

Some residents of the capital took advantage of the situation and staged ice skating on the sidewalk. The incident took place in Troparevo-Nikulino.

On the eve, on December 31, the leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, noted that frosts would come to Moscow by Christmas. So, from January 5, the colder ridge of the anticyclone from the northeast will begin to influence the weather in the capital. In this regard, a gradual decrease in temperature will begin on the pre-Christmas days. The night air temperature will be from -3 to -6 degrees, and during the daytime the thermometers will show from -1 to -4 degrees.

The forecaster also did not rule out the arrival of Christmas frosts just in time – January 7. It is expected that the air temperature will drop to -10 degrees, during the day it will not be much warmer.