Ice hockey | Young Lions recovered from the loss, Slovakia fell in the second match with clear numbers

Finland won 5–2.

Young Lions recovered quickly from the opening game loss in the Under-20 World Ice Hockey Championship. In the second day’s match, Finland beat Slovakia 5–2.

Finland’s first hit was scored in the opening set Sami Päivärinta in time 8.54. Slovakia managed to equalize 11 seconds before the end of the period Peter Repčík too goal, but in the second period Finland ran away.

First Joakim Kemell was able to shoot with an accurate shot to give Finland the lead again. Next, Kemell got an assist when the captain Oliver Kapanen rounded the goal with an old fashioned one.

Suomen took the lead with three goals Jani Nyman, who was able to shoot with superiority directly from the pass through the post of the puck and into the goal. After two sets, Finland led 4–1.

In the third set, Slovakia narrowly defeated Repčík with the second goal of the night in 43:22. About a minute and a half later Brad Lambert opened his goal account for the tournament and completed the final scores of 5–2.

Finland plays its next match against Latvia on Thursday. The final game of the group will be against the United States.