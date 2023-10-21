Ice hockey | Yle: Petri Kontiola’s substance abuse problem was viewed “through the fingers” – this is how the player’s former club responded

As employers, SM league clubs have obligations related to helping players with substance abuse problems.

Ice hockey player Petri Kontiola told For Yle Urheiluthat his use of substances was frowned upon in the hockey SM league.

“The games went pretty well. In this job, you can be forgiven pretty well and look through your fingers when you score goals and play well,” Kontiola told Yle Urheilu.

Kontiola revealed earlier this week that he applied for substance abuse treatment after the previous season. Kontiola, 39, played last season in Tampere Ilves, with whom he won the SM bronze.

“Drug treatment changed everything. I applied there last spring right after the bronze medal game,” Kontiola said.

He reversed his decision to quit this fall and returns to the rink in Tappara’s ax shirt.

Since Kontiola sought treatment only after the bronze medal game, it means that he played in the SM league with a substance abuse problem.

Sanoma asked Ilves how the club supported its player with the problem, and whether it overlooked substance use, as Kontiola claimed in an interview with Yle.

Ilves sports director Timo Koskela answered questions with a message.

“Ilves-Hockey oy cannot comment on the personal matters of an individual employee, but on a general level, it can be stated that Ilves-Hockey oy, as a responsible employer, strives to offer help to its employees in addition to issues related to the actual profession, in their personal challenges, such as, for example, related to the use of intoxicants,” Koskela communicated.

“We offer support by trying to guide the person involved in the hands of professionals and we don’t look at these things through fingers. We also support the above-mentioned person financially in a possible situation of applying for treatment.”

“Each case is always individual, and instead of taking unilateral actions, the goal is to move the matter forward in cooperation with the person who is the target of the problem and the club.”

Container is not the first SM league player who has had a substance abuse problem during his playing career. Previous cases include, for example Marko Jantunen and Jonne Virtanen. Both have spoken about their problems publicly.

Jantunen currently works as a trainer for Avominne clinics.

As employers, SM league clubs have responsibilities and obligations related to substance abuse problems, which are determined by law. A-klinikkasäätiö told Sanoma in a nutshell what the obligations include.

There is no specific law in Finland that obliges employers to refer employees with substance abuse problems to treatment. Instead, referral to treatment is based on general obligations, such as occupational safety and supporting the well-being of employees. These are defined, for example, in the Occupational Safety Act and the Employment Contracts Act.

The main responsibility for substance abuse issues in the workplace rests with the employer’s representatives, i.e. management and supervisors, in the case of Ilves, for example, sports director Koskela. The supervisor must always ensure that the use of intoxicants does not endanger work, customer or traffic safety. Unauthorized use of intoxicants in the workplace and working while intoxicated are serious violations of work obligations.

When an employer encounters an employee with a substance abuse problem, he has the responsibility to take care of the employee’s safety and health at the workplace. This may include considering whether the employee should be referred for treatment if the substance abuse problem endangers the safety of the employee or others.

Sports medicine specialist at Terveystalo Arja Uusitalo told Sanoma in the summer that playing sports with a hangover involves a big health risk. Alcohol dehydrates the body, and dehydration can even lead to cardiac arrhythmias. For a professional athlete, the substance abuse problem is therefore an occupational health and safety risk.

Some collective agreements may contain provisions on confronting employees with substance abuse problems and referring them to treatment.

The Ice Hockey Championship League and the Player Association do not have a collective agreement, but they have a general agreement as the basis of their operations. Substances or alcohol are not mentioned in the convention.

