Ice hockey | Yle and SK: The ace player made a mistake of thousands of euros at Christmas – the league hall is closed for the time being

The cold solution melted some of the ice when drilling holes in the ice failed.

Pori Ässien there was an unfortunate accident in the home hall on Christmas day, they reported Over and People of Satakunta.

At that time, the players of the SM league team were training for the Boxing Day league match. Because of the holidays, there was no staff in the ice rink, but putting the goals in place was left to the players.

Hockey goals are attached to the playing surface with rubber pegs, for which you have to drill holes in the ice.

However, the drilling did not go without problems, because the player installing the goals accidentally hit the cooling pipe and the coolant flowing in the pipe was able to spread onto the ice.

“There is indeed a metal sleeve equivalent under the ice. I don’t know if the blade was slightly in the wrong position or what had happened to it,” the hall master Jani Rantanen told To the People of Satakunta.

The cold solution managed to melt a large part of the ice, and the hall is now closed until Friday.

People of Satakunta according to the hall master rushed to the place in about half an hour. The quick action of him and the hall staff prevented the ice from being completely ruined.

“The attack end towards Raumantie has melted right down to the concrete slab. Last night we had to pour new concrete,” Rantanen told Yle.

Rantanen according to that, the damages are at least 5,000–6,000 euros, which does not include the holiday allowances of the staff who rushed to the scene.

Rantanen revealed to Satakunta Kansa that the name of the operator of the unlucky drill is known. However, he did not agree to tell it.

The ice rink is closed until Friday, when the league game Ässät–TPS is scheduled to be played in the hall.

According to Aces, the match can be played normally.

The goalposts drilling holes is precise work. In the fall of 2020, the Super Series final tournament played by three-on-three SM league teams was canceled in Helsinki, when a drill bit penetrated the cooling pipe under the ice.

A yellowish liquid poured onto the ice and the ice was in such bad condition that playing would have been a health risk. In the SM league halls, there are advertisements under the ice that rise to the surface from under the cracked and weak ice.