Ice hockey | World Cup hockey player Mike Hammond, 33, died in a tragic accident

July 20, 2023
Mike Hammond died in a car accident.

Ice hockey player Mike Hammond has died at the age of 33, news British hockey website.

British Hammond died in a car accident on Wednesday evening in Shawnigan, Canada.

The British national team posted an obituary for Hammond on Twitter.

“The Great Britain national team and the Ice Hockey Association are devastated by the passing of our forward Mike Hammond. Hammond died last night in a car accident in Canada. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates. Rest in peace ‘Hammy’ – we will never forget you.”

Hammond played junior and college hockey in Canada and played his professional career mainly in Europe, Germany, Great Britain and Denmark.

The forward played for the British national team in 2017–23 and also qualified for the World Cup twice.

