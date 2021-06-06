E.In the historically weak start to the World Cup, Canada’s ice hockey selection did not prevent a golden happy ending. After the initially bad preliminary round, Canada crowned themselves world champions for the 27th time on Sunday in Riga with an exciting 3: 2 (0: 1, 1: 0, 1: 1, 1: 0) after extra time against defending champion Finland. With that, the Canadians caught up with record champion Russia.

The two NHL strikers Maxime Comtois (25th minute) and Adam Henrique (53rd) from the Anaheim Ducks equalized a deficit twice. In overtime, Nick Paul of the Ottawa Senators led the Canadians to the gold medal and prevented the Finns from winning their fourth world title. For the Finnish team, the goals by Mikael Ruohomaa (9th) and Petteri Lindbohm (46th) were too few to defend the 2019 title one day after their narrow semi-final victory over Germany.

Canada also returned the favor in the final remake for the defeat of two years ago in Slovakia (1: 3). In 2020 the tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last time before, Canada had secured the World Cup title in 2016, also against Finland.



Maxime Comtois (l) from Canada celebrates after his goal to make it 1-1.

This time, at the beginning of the tournament, a sensational qualifying round was expected from the North Americans rather than the next World Cup title. The young selection had surprisingly lost three times, also drawing the short straw with 1: 3 against Germany. Only then did the world number one rise, but only made it to the quarter-finals thanks to the German 2-1 against Latvia.

After falling behind in the final against the strong defensive Finns, the Canadians used twice overpower situations to equalize. An alleged hit for the motherland of ice hockey by Henrique, which would have led to a 2-1 lead, was not recognized after video evidence. Both finalists had already fought a close duel in the preliminary round, and it was 2-2 after regular time. Finland then won in the penalty shootout.

Bitter tournament end for the German ice hockey team

The German selection, however, experienced a humiliation at the end of the World Cup in Riga and was not rewarded with the hoped-for first World Cup medal in 68 years. Only 21 hours after the unfortunate semi-final defeat against Finland, the tired and mentally burned out team of national coach Toni Söderholm was outclassed by the USA on Sunday in the game for the bronze medal at 1: 6 (0: 1, 0: 4, 1: 1) .

World Cup debutant Dominik Bittner from the Grizzlys Wolfsburg scored the only German goal (50th minute) when the game had long been decided. Christian Wolanin (6th), Conor Garland (27th), Jack Drury (29th), Jason Robertson (32nd), Trevor Moore (33rd) and Ryan Donato (50th) secured the eighth World Cup for the US boys -Bronze Medal. As most recently at the 2010 home World Cup, Germany finished fourth.

What was still a sensation eleven years ago now feels like a disappointment – which was also due to the lesson at the end. Secretly, the team of the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB) had calculated more and even looked at the world championship title. Indeed, on Saturday the first World Cup final in 91 years wasn’t missing much.