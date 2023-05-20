Ice Hockey World Cup | Block jumbo Austria punished Leijon – the situation is 1-1, HS follows moment by moment

Finland and Austria meet at 16:20.

Finland the national ice hockey team will face group jumbo Austria in its second-to-last preliminary group match of the World Cup.

The Lions, who have won three of their five matches, will face winless Austria, whose only point so far has come from extending the match against France into overtime.

Having lost all five of their matches, Austria’s goal difference is sadly 15 goals in the freezing cold (6–21).

Leijonat will start the match with almost the same lineup as Friday’s match against Hungary.

The biggest change happens in the goalkeeper department, when Emil Larmi replace between the posts Jussi Olkinuoran. Ahti Oksanen rises Walter Merelän instead of a quad chain.

In addition Kasperi Kapanen and Joel Armia change places compared to the starting pitches of the Hungary match. Kapanen attacks in the second chain and Armia in the third.

