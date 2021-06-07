Ice Hockey World Championships | World Championship Blocks Announced – Lions Meet New Swedish Live Arena in Sweden

Block encounters between Finland and Sweden have been rare in recent years. The countries met for the last time in the block match in the follow-up block of the 2007 Russian Games.

7.6. 10:26

International Hockey Association The IIHF announced After the finished World Championships in Latvia, their world rankings and block division will be played in next year’s Men’s World Championships in Finland.

In Latvia, the silver-placed Lions play in Tampere in the B-block of the Games, and to the delight of the puck fans, the western neighbor Sweden also ended up in the block.

Block encounters between Finland and Sweden have been rare in recent years. The countries met for the last time in the block match in the follow-up block of the 2007 Russian Games.

Finland, which came in second in the rankings with its silver medal, will also face the United States, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Norway, Belarus and Great Britain.

Read more: Tampere’s Male Live arena will open in a year’s time, and by then it is hoped that the corona epidemic will subside – this is what the 15,000-strong hall now looks like.

World Cup poked Canada held the top of the rankings and starred in the A-block of the Games together with Russia. Germany, Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark, Kazakhstan and Italy are also involved in the block to be played in Helsinki.

Next year’s World Championships will be held from 13 to 29. May. The venues are Tampere’s new Uros Live multi-purpose arena and Helsinki’s Hartwall arena.

Russia is third in the IIHF’s updated rankings. The United States and Germany, which faced the World Cup bronze match, each climbed two notches to four and five. The Czech Republic is sixth, Sweden fell seventh and Switzerland eighth with the World Cup fiasco.