Ice Hockey World Championships | With these chains, Leijonat is going to take down Canada

The Lions attack Canada on Thursday at 20:20.

Tampere

Finland gathers at the television receivers on Thursday evening to wait for the fate of the Lions.

The World Cup quarter-final between Canada and Finland starts at Tampere’s Nokia Arena at 20:20.

The Lions’ line-up was released in the morning. It’s totally expected. The pitches are the same as Finland played in the last two group matches.

At the finish line: Emil Larmi (in reserve for Jussi Olkinuora)

Attack Chains:

Teemu Hartikainen–Sakari Manninen–Mikko Rantanen Kasperi Kapanen–Antti Suomela–Kaapo Kakko Harri Pesonen–Juho Lammikko–Joel Armia Ahti Oksanen–Hannes Björninen–Marko Anttila

Pairs of defenders

Mikko Lehtonen–Atte Ohtamaa Olli Määttä–Miika Koivisto Mikael Seppälä–Ville Pokka Niklas Friman–Nikolas Matinpalo

Finland and Canada have met in the World Cup finals in the previous three Games. The previous quarter-final battle between these countries was seen in 2014.