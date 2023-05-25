Ice Hockey World Championships | With these chains, Leijonat is going to take down Canada

Sport|Ice Hockey World Championships
The Lions attack Canada on Thursday at 20:20.
Tampere
Finland gathers at the television receivers on Thursday evening to wait for the fate of the Lions.
The World Cup quarter-final between Canada and Finland starts at Tampere’s Nokia Arena at 20:20.
The Lions’ line-up was released in the morning. It’s totally expected. The pitches are the same as Finland played in the last two group matches.
At the finish line: Emil Larmi (in reserve for Jussi Olkinuora)
Attack Chains:
-
Teemu Hartikainen–Sakari Manninen–Mikko Rantanen
-
Kasperi Kapanen–Antti Suomela–Kaapo Kakko
-
Harri Pesonen–Juho Lammikko–Joel Armia
-
Ahti Oksanen–Hannes Björninen–Marko Anttila
Pairs of defenders
-
Mikko Lehtonen–Atte Ohtamaa
-
Olli Määttä–Miika Koivisto
-
Mikael Seppälä–Ville Pokka
-
Niklas Friman–Nikolas Matinpalo
Finland and Canada have met in the World Cup finals in the previous three Games. The previous quarter-final battle between these countries was seen in 2014.
-
16.20 (1st) United States–Czech Republic (4th), Tampere
-
16.20 (1.) Switzerland–Germany (4.), Riga
-
20.20 (2.) Canada–Finland (3.), Tampere
-
20:20 (2nd) Sweden–Latvia (3rd), Riga
