Thursday, May 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice Hockey World Championships | With these chains, Leijonat is going to take down Canada

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice Hockey World Championships | With these chains, Leijonat is going to take down Canada

Sport|Ice Hockey World Championships

The Lions attack Canada on Thursday at 20:20.

Tampere

Finland gathers at the television receivers on Thursday evening to wait for the fate of the Lions.

The World Cup quarter-final between Canada and Finland starts at Tampere’s Nokia Arena at 20:20.

The Lions’ line-up was released in the morning. It’s totally expected. The pitches are the same as Finland played in the last two group matches.

At the finish line: Emil Larmi (in reserve for Jussi Olkinuora)

Attack Chains:

  1. Teemu Hartikainen–Sakari Manninen–Mikko Rantanen

  2. Kasperi Kapanen–Antti Suomela–Kaapo Kakko

  3. Harri Pesonen–Juho Lammikko–Joel Armia

  4. Ahti Oksanen–Hannes Björninen–Marko Anttila

Pairs of defenders

  1. Mikko Lehtonen–Atte Ohtamaa

  2. Olli Määttä–Miika Koivisto

  3. Mikael Seppälä–Ville Pokka

  4. Niklas Friman–Nikolas Matinpalo

Finland and Canada have met in the World Cup finals in the previous three Games. The previous quarter-final battle between these countries was seen in 2014.

  • 16.20 (1st) United States–Czech Republic (4th), Tampere

  • 16.20 (1.) Switzerland–Germany (4.), Riga

  • 20.20 (2.) Canada–Finland (3.), Tampere

  • 20:20 (2nd) Sweden–Latvia (3rd), Riga

See also  Stock Exchange | The software company Qt Group issued a profit warning, the stock plummeted to a record high

#Ice #Hockey #World #Championships #chains #Leijonat #Canada

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
German economy slides into recession: GDP shrinks

German economy slides into recession: GDP shrinks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result