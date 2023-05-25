Ice Hockey World Championships | Will the Lions’ streak of success continue? This is what you need to know about tonight’s Canada game

Finland and Canada will play in the quarterfinals of the Ice Hockey World Championships at 8:20 p.m. tonight. The winner continues to the semi-finals and the loser’s competitions end.

The lions the opponent in the WC hockey fate match is from the more difficult end, i.e. Canada.

Canada will be an opponent already, because Finland was third in the first group played in Tampere and Canada was second in the group played in Riga.

The winner will play next time on Saturday in the semi-finals, the final and the bronze match will be played on Sunday.

HS compiled the things you need to know about tonight’s game.

How has it been in Finland?

The lions the grips in the WC tournament have been sticky at times, but the direction has been for the better. Still, the Lions’ own head has leaked more than before Jukka Jalonen during the coaching season.

At the end of the group stage, Leijonat got a 7-1 crushing victory over Denmark and successes for several players. Of the forwards in the lineup, only Colorado’s superstar Mikko Rantanen is still without paint.

Leijonat has been slightly better than its opponent both in terms of superiority and inferiority. The concern is that in the opening game of the tournament, the Lions were unable to match the hard skating power and pressure of another North American team, the United States. Finland has not played against Canada.

At the beginning of the tournament, a lot of thought was also given to how the match schedule supports Finland’s preparation for the Canada game. Four teams advanced from the group, and Finland faced the other advanced teams, namely Germany, Sweden and the United States, in their first three games. After Monday of last week, Finland has only played against teams that have already packed their bags and gone home.

Has Canada insured?

Also Canada has fluctuated in the tournament. Both Slovakia and Norway picked up points against Canada in overtime matches. Canada lost to Switzerland, who won the group, by clear numbers.

At the end of the group, Canada played a strong game and won Kari Jalonen coached by the Czech Republic. Jalonen, who arrived in Tampere on Wednesday, particularly praised Canada’s defensive game, which his team only occasionally found ways to break.

Although the biggest stars of hockey are not at the World Cup, there is a team full of seasoned hockey players in the NHL. However, one of the most interesting players comes from outside the NHL. Big center forward Adam Fantill has been booked at next summer’s booking event as a second booking, immediately a super promise by Connor Bedard after.

18-year-old Adam Fantilli is one of Canada’s most interesting players.

Who are the Leijoni’s solution players?

Finland for the team, the big question has been when Mikko Rantanen gets his goal tap open. All eyes will be on the biggest NHL star of the games tonight as well. It is clear that Teemu Hartikainen and Rantanen’s torque doesn’t end against Canada.

Sakari Manninen has decided two important games for Leijon in overtime, first the quarter-final against Sweden in 2019 and then the World Cup final against Canada last spring. No two without a third?

With the most intact composition, Finland has still had a second string in the last games, where they attack Kasperi Kapanen, Antti Suomela and Kaapo Kakko. In defense Mikko Lehtonen the role is huge in the offensive direction, when several defenders with pucks had to miss the games.

How to play if extra time is needed?

Overtime needed if the match is tied after three sets. According to the rules, the length of overtime at this stage of the tournament is ten minutes. Both teams have three field players and a goalkeeper on the field. There is a three-minute break between the third period and overtime.

Overtime ends as soon as one of the teams succeeds in scoring.

If no goal is scored in extra time, the winner will be decided by penalty shots. Both teams have five shots first. If the situation is tied after that, a solution is sought one pair of shots at a time, until the entrepreneur of one team succeeds and the other fails.

During the first five shots, the same player can only attempt a goal once. In follow-up pairs, the same player can come to shoot again and the same player can be used if he wants without restrictions.

How has Leijonat fared in recent years’ World Championships?

Finland has been the long-lasting success of the World Championships in recent years. The budding gold streak is currently two tournaments long, after Leijonat won both the Olympic gold and the World Championship gold last year. The final streak already started from the 2019 World Cup gold in Bratislava, 2021 Leijonat won the World Cup silver. No games were played in 2020 due to the corona pandemic.

The last time Finland fell in the quarterfinals in the prestigious competition was in 2018, when Switzerland ended the tournament of the Lions.

The team also has a gold magnet. Harri Pesonen has played in Leijon in three prestigious competitions in his career: the 2019 and 2022 World Championships and the 2022 Olympics. Pesonen has never left a prestigious competition without a gold medal. That pipe is now broken.

Where can you see the game?

The lions games are shown by MTV. The studio part of today’s match starts at 20:00. The pay channel C More Sport 1 will also show the match. On the paid side, the advance studio starts already at 19:30.