Ice Hockey World Championships | When the suitcase closed, Hannamaija Rantanen burst into tears for a long time – Mikko’s son left for the world

In autumn 2015 Hannamaija Rantanen a big change happened in life. The family’s son Mikko packed his suitcase and left for the big world at the age of 18.

“It was a hard place for my mother”, Hannamaija recalls the emotional moment.

The time of the departure had been known, but when the separation from the family became concrete, the emotions came to the surface.

“Somehow it still went well when we talked and said goodbye, but when the suitcase closed, that’s when the crying started, and there was no way it would end.”

Future NHL star Mikko Rantanen spent his first year mainly in San Antonio, Texas, where the Colorado Avalanche farm team San Antonio Rampage was staying. At that time, the family did not visit North America.

In the second season, he already established his place in Colorado’s NHL crew, and when Mikko left in the summer of 2017 for the third time behind the big water, his mother was relieved.

“He said that now I’m going there to another home.”

Running training has remained in Mikko Rantanen’s summer training program until these days. Photo from summer 2016 with Patrik Laine as training partner.

The mother was convinced that the boy would be fine in Denver.

“The stone fell from the heart.”

In 2017, the parents then got to watch the boy play in Colorado. The trip to the United States was the first of its kind since the booking event, and the Rantanens hadn’t traveled much anyway.

“The money and energy had gone into the children’s hobbies, and there were no opportunities to go abroad,” says the mother.

Turku Hannamaija (nee Mäki), who grew up in Kurala, was an enthusiastic all-around athlete when she was young, whose parade sport was 7-match.

“The match was a sport close to my heart. I wasn’t bad in any sport, but I wasn’t the best in any sport either,” says Rantanen.

Hannamaija Rantanen spends a lot of time outside with the family’s dogs these days.

At the Turku Sports Association, he received high-quality coaching and found a close circle of friends.

“Nowadays, one of my best friends is Pia Martinwith whom we played sports together.”

Hannamaija qualified for the girls’ national competition in Sweden in the summer of 1982 and a year later was part of TuUL’s women’s 4×400 meter relay team, which won bronze in the WC relay.

As an adult, sports ended due to a leg injury.

About athletics however, he had such warm memories that he decided to guide the children to the same hobby. Husband Hannu Rantase too had a sports background and he agreed.

The children were especially interested in ball games, but their parents also took them to athletics. The family lived in Nousiainen, where there was a club called Nousiainen Susi.

Mikko, Laura and Noora enjoyed playing sports as children. Picture of the Park field in Turku from the year 2000.

Hannu Rantanen helps when Mikko and Laura prepare for the athletics competition.

“Together with Hannu, we thought that athletics hardens the character, because in it you have to fight against yourself without the support of the team.”

Track and field sports became a family affair.

“We didn’t train, but we spent a lot of time on the sports field.”

The parents took an umpiring course and were umpires in competitions.

“I would think that the children have gained toughness and will to fight specifically from the athletics fields,” says the mother.

Mikko had a growth spurt when he was 14–15 years old, which caused problems, but the coordination exercises done at a young age had a huge benefit in controlling his body. In addition to athletics, all the children played soccer at Masku Palloseura and indoor bandy at SBS Masku.

Of love Mikko had already started playing at the age of three.

“He shot the ball everywhere, and quite a few times the photo frames broke,” the mother remembers.

In the winter, the family often went to the outdoor ice, where the older sister Laura (b. 1992) got excited about ringette. When the youngest of the family Nora (b. 1999) started playing sports, the parents really had to think about how they would be able to organize transportation for everyone’s hobbies.

The Rantanen family in front of Kaarina’s ice rink after Laura’s ringette match.

See also Anti-racism coordinator urges Dutch apologies for slavery past, sees legislation based on mistrust Laura Rantanen (center) and Noora Rantanen have been able to celebrate the Finnish floorball championship in the ranks of TPS in the last two springs.

Hannamaija was a basic nurse in the bed department of Masku Health Center and worked in shifts.

“It was so good that I could organize things at home in the morning”, when Hannu was at work.

At the age of ten, Laura became interested in floor bandy, which became her main sport. Noora followed later, and we know the end. In the last two springs, the siblings have celebrated the Finnish championship in the TPS team. Hannu’s father has been involved in the coaching team of the Tepsi women’s team, and Mikko’s brother has supported the team financially for a couple of years.

When Mikko moved to Turku high school after middle school, he had to wake up early to catch the bus to morning training and then to school.

“It took a strong motivation to keep doing it day after day,” the mother knows.

MIkko Rantanen got to lift the Stanley Cup at the end of last season.

At Rantas, children’s sports have been supported for several generations.

Hannamaija’s mother and stepfather, as well as Hannu’s already deceased mother, have supported the family in everything possible over the years.

“Unbelievably great, grandma and grandpa have helped with the children’s hobbies.”

Last year, the maternal grandparents got to taste the fruits of success in the big world.

“Mother and Ilkka were with us when we traveled to Colorado to watch the Avalanche Stanley Cup finals,” says Hannamaija.

The mother is proud of her son, but also of her daughters’ white caps and sports achievements.

“Especially when we parents are not high school graduates, but entered the workforce after vocational school.”

Today, Laura is an early childhood education teacher and Noora is studying to become a classroom teacher.

Mikko Rantanen (center) was the captain of the Finnish team that won the youth world championship in 2016. On the left is another TPS world champion, Miro Keskitalo.

On Thursday, Mikko Rantanen trained with the Lions at the World Cup arena in Tampere.

Mikko dropped out of high school after the first year because hockey at the league level required so much time and dedication.

“When he got a Colorado cap at the summer 2015 booking event, we said, now you have your own cap too,” the mother laughs.

Mikko is a superstar in his genre who is recognized everywhere. Parents from the Danube have followed their son’s popularity with a bit of confusion.

“We get contacts from the media, but we try to remind you that Miko’s amazing career is his own merit.”

The mother admits that she feels proud of her children, when the girls are also at national team level in their sport.

“But our everyday life doesn’t revolve around thinking about the children’s achievements, but around other ongoing things,” says Hannamaija.

The beaches celebrate Mother’s Day this year in Tampere, where the son is playing with the Lions for the World Cup gold.

Everyday life has changed so much that Hannamaija left working life in Christmas 2018 after 30 years. In the hospital environment, he especially misses colleagues.

“Social life has been significantly more limited since then.”

At home, he has two Caucasian dogs with him during the day, one of which is over 80 kilos and the other over 50 kilos.

“Such lap dogs,” Hannamaija jokes.

In recent years, the Rantas have celebrated Mother’s Day in such a way that the girls come to their parents for dinner, and then we have a video call with Miko. This year, the day is celebrated in Tampere, where the family is watching the World Cup. The Lions have a break on Sunday, so the players will probably get to see their parents.

Read more: A feature of Mikko Rantanen’s character was revealed that has remained almost completely hidden – this is Finland’s biggest star

Read more: The dream of Jussi Olkinuora, the Lions’ World Cup hero, ended in brutal failure

Read more: Many changes to the composition of the lions – one race pass was stamped

Read more: Here are Jukka Jalonen’s trusted men – these Lions are already chasing their fourth prestigious championship gold

Read more: The World Cup saw two really embarrassing goals