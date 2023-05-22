The United States, which dominated the game against France with a good move, leads Group A with a clean game.

United States quickly took control of the game on Sunday in the late match of Group A of the World Hockey Championship against France. Drew O’Connor scored the first goal in the sixth minute of the game, and the USA eventually won the match 9–0.

The other USA scorers had completed three hits Cutter Gauthier, TJ Tynan, Scott Perunovich, Rocco Grimaldi and Conor Garland. O’Connor also managed to score for the second time.

The United States, which dominated the game against France with a good move, leads Group A with a clean game. It has won all six of its matches and will face Sweden in the final round of the first group on Tuesday. Sweden is second in the group after losing a point to Finland in a game that went to shootouts.

in Riga in the B group played, Switzerland secured the group victory by defeating Kari Jalonen coached by the Czech Republic 4–2. The Czech Republic continues in second place in Group B, but already five points away from Switzerland.

Roman Cervenka gave the Czech Republic a 1–0 lead early in the first period. Romain Loeffel brought Switzerland to the level with his overtime goal in the second half of the set. Loeffel banged the puck spectacularly from the blue line by Marek Langhamer to the upper right corner of the guarded goal.

In the second set, Switzerland took solid control of the fast-paced match. The team’s 39-year-old veteran Andres Ambühl consolidated his position as the Swiss national team’s all-time top scorer by scoring two goals in the middle period.

The Czech Republic cheered up in the third set and still got more energy in its game when Dominik Kubalik reduced the situation to 2-3 after the half of the set with a wonderful overtime goal. However, the excitement ended a moment later when Tanner Richard got to do by Janis Moser Switzerland’s 4–2 goal from the open spot.

The Czech Republic will face Latvia in the first group, and the Czech Republic will decide the second place in the group in the match against Canada.