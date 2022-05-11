Ice Hockey World Championships | Top news for the lion: Mikael Granlund joins the home race

Mikael Granlund is scheduled to join the Lions on the opening day of the World Cup on Friday.

Finland the national hockey team will receive a pleasant and long-awaited confirmation for the home tournament.

Forward of Nashville Predators Mikael Granlund will represent Finland at the World Championships starting on Friday, The Hockey Association informs.

“The post-season health checks are behind us and Granlund has received permission from the Nashville organization to come to the World Cup, which is a great thing,” Lions GM Jere Lehtinen says in a press release.

“Mikke is actually excited about it and he should be there on Friday.”

Granlund’s playoffs ended short when the Colorado Avalanche knocked out Nashville in the first round with a 4-0 win.

Granlund’s season was strong. He scored 64 (11 + 53) power points in the regular season, the third best score in his career. In four playoffs, Granlund was awarded three assists.

Granlund also participated in the previous home competitions in 2012 and 2013, when Finland and Sweden hosted the competitions in half. Finland had to settle for fourth place in both cases.

Granlund is the 2011 World Champion. He also holds World Championship silver and Olympic bronze.

Goalkeeper of Nashville’s other Finnish players Hair Saros suffered an injury and did not play in the playoffs. The third Finn in the team Eeli Tolvanen does not have any information about joining the race team at this time.

Granlundin A striker who played for the KHL League in Vitjaz this season after securing entry Miro Aaltonen leave the Lions.

Also, defenders of the Buffalo Sabers Henri Jokiharju no longer joins the team. Rivers were diagnosed with coronavirus infection earlier this week.

“An assessment of the situation has been made for the player and the team as a whole. It’s a health solution, ”the team doctor Tuomo Naalisvaara notes.

Initially, Jokiharju was supposed to be involved in the second match of the Lions against Latvia on Saturday, but now the whole tournament will be missed.

In addition to Granlund, in addition to Granlund, the Lions World Cup crew is from the NHL Joel Armia, Juho Lammikko and goalkeeper Harri Säteri.

The lions ’coaching leadership will announce the World Cup team on Thursday. Finland will face Norway in the opening match of the World Cup tournament in Tampere on Friday at 8.20 pm.