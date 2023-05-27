Ice Hockey World Championships | Thousands of Latvians arrived in Finland on Saturday – no one knows how many more will come

Latvians have taken over Tampere. The country is playing the biggest ice hockey match in its history. The atmosphere in the Nokia Arena on Saturday is wilder than in any of the Lions’ World Cup matches.

Tampere

If on Saturday around noon happened on the streets of the center of Tampere, you could have easily imagined you were 500 kilometers further south, in Riga.

Burgundy Latvian jerseys can be seen everywhere. Latvians have rushed to Tampere in a huge crowd, where the biggest ice hockey match in the country’s history so far, the World Cup semi-final against Canada, will be played on Saturday afternoon.

A “majesty troupe” floats along the railway street. The song in Latvian is fresh and the hands are waving.

Fortunately, Latvia’s match starts already at 2:20 p.m., because this group of four already looks as if, in the middle of the afternoon, fatigue can strike in the early evening.

This group had donned some sort of majesty.

Nobody seems to know how many Latvians have arrived in Tampere during Friday and Saturday morning. A Latvian journalist estimated that “at least 3,000-5,000, someone said 7,000”.

Air Baltic organized additional flights from Latvia to Finland with a quick alert. The Latvian Ice Hockey Federation also organizes some kind of charter plane for the fans. Everything happened so quickly that no one really even knows how everyone found their way to Tampere.

It wasn’t until late Thursday night that the Latvian ice hockey team pulled off a big surprise by knocking out Sweden in the quarter-finals and advancing to the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in history.

Thousands of Latvians flock to Nokia Arena.

Meet friends on Hämeenkatu Tomas and Gatis. They say that they flew from Riga to Helsinki in the morning and came from there by train to Tampere.

“This is a historic moment for Latvian ice hockey,” says Gatis.

“We would have plane tickets back to Riga for tonight, but if we beat Canada, we’ll stay here for Sunday as well,” adds Tomas.

“The only problem is that we don’t have a place to stay. The prices are that expensive. But if we win, we’ll probably sleep there. You can come and interview us again in the morning there,” Gatis continues, pointing to the bench next to him.

Gatis and Tomas will probably stay on the bench for the night.

Latvian the historic puck success touches the entire nation of two million. You can also quickly notice it on the streets of Tampere.

All kinds of people have arrived. There are Latvian families with small children, there are younger and older people, groups of men and women, couples…

Even Latvia’s historic place in the semi-finals could be compared to Finland’s experience in 1995.

“Two games left! Not going too far yet. But this is already a huge deal in Latvia,” Jurist commented over a beer in the fan zone tent.

“I believe that at least 70 percent of Latvians are watching this game on TV today,” Maris more next to it.

Nearby in the sun of the fan zone, a young Latvian man wearing a helmet and the country’s puck legend are basking in the sun by Sandis Ozoliņš jersey.

“We came last night by ship from Tallinn to Helsinki”, As Arthurs the man introducing himself says.

“We bought five or six boxes of beer from Latvia. And a few bottles of whiskey, you know,” he chuckles, raising the beer in his hand into the air.

Putting a helmet on his head to be safe, Arturs and his entourage bought party drinks from his home country.

On the Hämeensilla, the Latvian flag flies majestically and high. It is tied to a fishing rod, which is waved by a group of four slightly older men.

“We came here today at seven in the morning. We arrived with a special charter organized by the Latvian Hockey Association. It cost 150 euros round trip,” Martins sort out.

There were still plenty of tickets available for the Latvian semi-final during the day. Many of them cost closer to 300 euros.

Many Finnish hockey fans had already bought tickets for the semi-final in advance. But when the Lions crashed out of the medal games, many have tried to get rid of their expensive tickets.

“We just bought the tickets on the street. We got a hundred. That is, more than half cheaper than normal”, Martins’ friend Ivars says excitedly.

He also wants to give feedback on the beer he has enjoyed.

“We already went to one bar that had really bad beer. Like brown water. We in Latvia have absolutely excellent beer. I wish all Finns to visit!”

Nokia Arena the terrace of the cupola on the side is already red with Latvian supporters a couple of hours before the start of the match.

One group says that they flew from Riga to Norway, where they found an air connection to Finland.

Money doesn’t seem to matter to these men right now.

“Maybe this beer is expensive for you, but not for us! I didn’t even look at the price. Nothing costs anything today”, shouts a snarky Latvian supporter with quite a taste already.

It is said that nothing costs these men today.

With one a group of three Latvian women meet on the street corner. They say that they arrived in the city already on Friday after first flying to Helsinki.

“I also know a lot of people who only come here on Sunday. Be it the bronze medal game or the final,” Eva says.

Tata, Inese and Ieva arrived in Tampere already on Friday.

The trio had been watching Latvian performances for the past couple of weeks in their home country. Ieva has immediately made one observation about the difference between the competition cities.

“I can tell you one thing that is wrong here. These Fan Zones! Our fan base in Riga was downright epic and huge. There was probably 10,000–15,000 people there to watch the games,” explains Ieva.

“These are really small here,” he adds.

When The World Cup semi-final Canada–Latvia starts in the Nokia Arena, the Latvians spread around the hall immediately show how to create an atmosphere.

Even before the opening whistle, loud shouts of “Latvia, Latvia” ring out in the Arena. Although there are plenty of empty benches, the atmosphere is downright great.

When Dans Locmelis runs Latvia into a 1–0 lead in 8:18, the Nokia Arena literally explodes. Such a mood in this room has never been experienced during these games.

Only god knows what kind of carnival this city will start if Latvia pulls off one more giant surprise and knocks off Canada.

In that case, on Sunday, Air Baltic would have to harness its entire fleet to transport more people from Riga to Tampere.