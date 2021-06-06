No Result
Ice Hockey World Championships | This is what race stands in Lot and Nepal look like – Send a picture to HS and see pictures from other home studios

by admin_gke11ifx
June 6, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 19 mins read
Sport|Ice Hockey World Championships

Where do you watch the culmination of the World Cup? Send pictures and videos of the atmosphere of your race stand to HS!

This spectator stand is in the island’s cottage in Hossa, Suomussalmi. Picture: Hena Ojala

18:27 | Updated 20:26

Interest rate restrictions because the Sports Bars will close before the World Hockey Finals, at least in the Helsinki metropolitan area, so the competition stands have now had to be tuned to homes, cottages or maybe a cell phone around the park.

Where do you watch the culmination of the World Cup? Send pictures and videos of the atmosphere of your race stand to HS!

You can view readers ’photos and videos from the auditorium in this story and upload your own photos or videos via the form below.

Teemu Koivisto came to Pirkanmaa with a group of friends next to the village of Poikelus to work in the cottages. After a day’s work, they tuned in the TV and watched the Finland-Germany game a lot. Picture: Teemu Koivisto

In this way, the Lion is supported in Denmark in a one-man competition studio, where the excitement of the competition has been dismantled by crafting. Picture: Silja Nielsen

“Yesterday with a small line-up here in Milan, and literally against Germany when a German American football coach joined the ranks. We don’t know about tonight. ” says Saara Karhu. Picture: Saara Karhu

“Greetings from Nepal and probably the only race studio in the Far West of Nepal! Tune in to the mood with the leap of history, the parts as the sun set in the background. Today leaves, KAMA LIONS! ” says Erik Salminen. Picture: Erik Salminen

Meilahti Hospital’s ward 5 is thus monitoring the match. Picture: Jouni Hermunen

In Oulu, on the shores of the Toppilansalmi, there is a bright race stand. Picture: Jaana Impola

