Ice Hockey World Championships | This is how Norway’s big surprise affects Finland’s fate match

Finland’s position in the starting group of the World Cup is certain even before the last match. There are two options left for the quarter-final opposition, even though Canada suffered a shock loss to Norway.

22.5. 19:37 | Updated 8:43 am

Tampere

Finland the ranking in the A group of the World Hockey Championships is third. It was confirmed on Monday, when Sweden beat Denmark 4–1.

Therefore, the Lions no longer have a stake in Tuesday night’s match against Denmark in terms of group placement.

If Germany beats France in Tuesday’s day game, Denmark’s hopes of a further place will be dashed before tonight’s match against Finland.

The USA and Sweden will decide the victory of Group A in the Tuesday afternoon match.

On Monday it was also confirmed that Finland’s quarter-final opponent will be either Canada or the Czech Republic.

Canada and the Czech Republic face each other on Tuesday. The winner of that match will be Finland’s opponent in the quarterfinals starting at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday – regardless of whether the victory came in regular time or not.

in Riga on Monday, we saw the biggest surprise of these games so far, when Norway beat Canada 3–2 after the winning goal competition.

In terms of Finland’s further program, the result of the match only affected the way that Canada’s one point ensured that Finland would definitely face Canada or the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals.

Norway sensationally knocked off Canada.

Canada tied the match at 2-2 with just 12 seconds left in the third period.

If Norway had won the match in regular time, it might have messed up the entire playoff format.

In that case, it would have been possible that Finland and Latvia would have ended up as the quarter-final pair. Since both are tournament hosts, a special article has been added to the rulebook, according to which in such a case the quarterfinals would have been played within the groups instead of playing crosswise.

However, Canada’s one point ensured that Latvia can no longer take second place in Group B.

Semi-final options

(1st) Sweden/USA–Czech Republic/Canada/Latvia/Slovakia (4th)

(2nd) Sweden/USA–Czech Republic/Canada/Latvia (3rd)

(3.) Finland–Czech Republic/Canada (2nd)

(4.) Germany/Denmark–Switzerland (1.)

Canada’s the machine has coughed in the initial block. Before their shock loss to Norway, they had already lost to Switzerland. Slovakia’s Canada stopped only with the winning shots.

The Czech Republic, on the other hand, suffered defeats to Latvia and Switzerland in the first group.

Finland will play its last group match on Tuesday at 20:20 against Denmark. The semi-final against the Czech Republic or Canada will be played on Thursday at 20:20.