Ice Hockey World Championships | This is how Leijona players celebrate Mother’s Day – “Mother has made so much possible”

Mother’s Day usually coincides with the men’s World Cup.

The lion team mothers are used to celebrating Mother’s Day without their sons who are working hard at the games. The head coach Jukka Jalonen in the family, Mother’s Day was celebrated in advance because of the race rush.

“I took Anne– flowers for my mother a little earlier,” Jalonen said in Tampere.

Lions’ NHL reinforcements from Turku Mikko Rantanen and Kaapo Kako giving good wishes to their mothers. On Mother’s Day, Finland does not play in its home games.

“At least I’ll call Sari– for mother. I hope to get the family to stop by here in Tampere, so that we can go out to eat, if the schedule allows. Home races are nice because the distances are short,” Kakko said.

“I came to Finland a week ago and had time to hang out at the cabin. It’s so cool to be here and get to play in the World Cup match.”

Rantanen, the brightest star of the Finnish A national team, said he remembers Hannamaija– his mother with a phone call and flowers.

“Mother has made so much possible for us children. Our parents have selflessly transported, paid for and encouraged us children in their beloved sport,” said Rantanen.

The sporty Rantanen family Nora and Laura are recent Finnish floorball champions from Turku Palloseura.

The lions conkar pack Atte Ohtamaa consider your wife on Mother’s Day by spoiling her with flowers and gifts. Ohtama East-wife will follow the World Championships in Tampere with the couple’s 4- and 7-year-old daughters.

“It’s nice when the girls also get to watch the matches and feel the atmosphere of the hockey carnival. Now they are already at the age where they understand the game and already have memories,” Ohtamaa said.

Atte Ohtamaa is happy to take care of the family’s food supply when she is at home.

“Before he goes on a game trip, he makes a large batch of food at once and fills the fridge and freezer. This makes my everyday life as a working mother of small children easier,” says Ida Ohtamaa.

“As a hockey player, I am sometimes away from home for long stretches. That’s why it’s really important to know that everything is fine with the family at home and things are going well,” said Atte Ohtamaa.

Read more: When the suitcase closed, Hannamaija Rantanen burst into tears for a long time – Mikko’s son left for the world