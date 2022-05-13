Ice Hockey World Championships | There was nothing missing from Joel Armia’s World Cup debut: “My own game was all right”

A worker from Pori immediately took on the role of solver in the national team.

Perhaps it had something the same as the fall of 2010.

Joel Armia once made a dazzling debut in the SM League. Since then, there has been an additional 12 years of age, even more gaming and life experience. There may not have been any gimmicks on Friday, but most of all, the Army’s debut at the World Cup was intense.

Pori was a prominent figure in the Lions. He wasn’t just the strong worker he’s excelled at in the NHL. In the Lion, the Army was able to return to his role as a solver and powerhouse well suited to his skills.

The result was a great pass, a handsome goal, one cool, the best player award and a win for the team. Was anything missing?

“Not sure,” laughed Armia, who received a puck in the net in memory of his first national team goal.

One would think that after all the NHL overalls, Armia enjoyed its chance to get back into the profit center. For the opportunity to get the superiority to shoot a puck from the B-point into the cage.

“It was nice, but like I said, I have a role to play.

“It’s always really nice to help a team score a goal, but it doesn’t matter who scores those goals.”

It was a team player’s speech. Anyway, the Army was happy to turn questions about him and his own feelings into answers about the team.

The exception The Army really only did it when it was critical of its own performance.

“My own game was all right, but there was room for improvement.”

“As long as we get more games under the chain and get things agreed, the game won’t go any further. For my part, I still had to get used to the fact that there is more time and space than in the NHL. At times, I went too awkwardly to bitter or look up a place to feed. It should be taken more calmly. ”

Halia considered the national anthem performed by Helsinki to be the best song of our country that Armia has ever heard. The World Cup debut and atmosphere at Nokia-Arena tasted roughly what he had expected anyway.

“It was awesome.”

