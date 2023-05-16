Sean Farrell is completing his degree at Harvard in between NHL and World Cup games.

Striker Sean Farrell balances playing and studies during the World Cup. The versatility of the USA national team member was useful over the weekend, as he took advantage of the break in the World Cup by taking the economics exam remotely.

The USA beat Finland 4-1 on Friday, and Farrell had an exam day on Saturday. He studies economics at the prestigious Harvard University.

“It was my last exam of the semester at Harvard, so it had to be done this way at the time of the World Cup. It’s great that I finished my school work and now I can only focus on playing,” Farrell stated for Aftonbladet.

According to Farrell, the team had a supervisor for him.

“John Vanbiesbrouck watched over me the whole time. He printed the test and later sent it back to the school. He did a good job.”

Vanbiesbrouck remembered for his long, wonderful career in the NHL, e.g. With goals from the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers. Currently, he is the vice president of sports operations for the USA Hockey Association.

The 21-year-old Farrell is doing better all the time in the competitions. He scored an important 2-2 equalizer against Germany on Monday. USA eventually won 3–2.

Farrell is a 2020 4th round pick of the Montreal Canadiens. He scored 53 points in 34 games for Harvard this past season and was a finalist for the College Player of the Year award.

Farrell transferred to the Canadiens after the NCAA season ended. One goal was scored in six taala league matches.