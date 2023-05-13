Ice Hockey World Championships | The World Cup saw two really embarrassing goals

Ice hockey The Opening Day of the World Championships offered three relatively tight contests and one clearer match. The team also included two quite special – and embarrassing for goalkeepers – goals.

Finland and the United States fought evenly for a long time, but in the end Leijonat succumbed with a score of 1–4. The Czech Republic, on the other hand, defeated Slovakia with a score of 3–2.

In the evening matches, Sweden and Germany played two sets of goals. In the third, Sweden was sharper and eventually won by Oscar Lindberg with a score of 1–0. Canada, on the other hand, didn’t give the other competition host Latvia any chance, but forged a clear 6-0 score on the board.

The most special hit of the evening was seen in the match between the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Slovakia took a 2-1 lead in the opening set when the Czech goalkeeper Simon Hrubec scooped the puck into the net himself.

Hrbuec tried to close the puck under, but the pull of the stick accompanied the puck between the legs and into the goal.

The match between Canada and Latvia also saw a rather unsuccessful performance from the goalkeeper’s point of view.

Canada’s Samuel Blais shot the puck well beyond the goal line from the corner of the rink towards the goalkeeper Arturs Silovsia. Silovs didn’t know how to wait for the shot, but the puck bounced off him into the goal.