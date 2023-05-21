Monday, May 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice Hockey World Championships | The World Cup of Canada’s number one center ended – a pig-like act resulted in a severe suspension

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice Hockey World Championships | The World Cup of Canada’s number one center ended – a pig-like act resulted in a severe suspension

Sport|Ice Hockey World Championships

Joe Veleno, who stepped on an opponent’s foot, was slapped with a five-game suspension, which ends his career.

21.5. 19:56

World Cup crowd shuddered on Saturday when the Canadian Joe Veleno23, fell for a rare outrageous trick.

The Detroit Red Wings center stepped on the Swiss NHL reinforcement with his skates in the corner By Nino Niederreiter ankle.

The International Ice Hockey Federation did not remain inactive. The IIHF suspended Veleno for five games on Sunday, citing the kicking rule.

Consequently, Veleno will no longer be seen in the rink at these games.

Even in Saturday’s Switzerland match, Veleno didn’t even get a penalty for his trick, because the jury obviously didn’t notice it.

Canada’s Veleno, who played as a center forward in the first chain, had time to play five matches in the World Cup tournament at a point per game pace with an efficiency of 2+3.

In Saturday’s match against Switzerland, Canada suffered its first loss of the Games. Canada has already secured its place in the quarterfinals and is also a possible opponent for the Lions in Thursday’s fateful match.

See also  Union expresses criticism of the Ministry of Health

#Ice #Hockey #World #Championships #World #Cup #Canadas #number #center #ended #piglike #act #resulted #severe #suspension

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Italy | Etna volcano erupted in Italy, Catania airport closed

Italy | Etna volcano erupted in Italy, Catania airport closed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result