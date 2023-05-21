Ice Hockey World Championships | The World Cup of Canada’s number one center ended – a pig-like act resulted in a severe suspension

Joe Veleno, who stepped on an opponent’s foot, was slapped with a five-game suspension, which ends his career.

World Cup crowd shuddered on Saturday when the Canadian Joe Veleno23, fell for a rare outrageous trick.

The Detroit Red Wings center stepped on the Swiss NHL reinforcement with his skates in the corner By Nino Niederreiter ankle.

The International Ice Hockey Federation did not remain inactive. The IIHF suspended Veleno for five games on Sunday, citing the kicking rule.

Consequently, Veleno will no longer be seen in the rink at these games.

Even in Saturday’s Switzerland match, Veleno didn’t even get a penalty for his trick, because the jury obviously didn’t notice it.

Canada’s Veleno, who played as a center forward in the first chain, had time to play five matches in the World Cup tournament at a point per game pace with an efficiency of 2+3.

In Saturday’s match against Switzerland, Canada suffered its first loss of the Games. Canada has already secured its place in the quarterfinals and is also a possible opponent for the Lions in Thursday’s fateful match.