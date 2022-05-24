Ice Hockey World Championships | The victory of the lions and the “appropriate” defeat of the Czech Republic was a much-talked-about blow to the face of the Swedes

The home team Finland rewarded its fans, but the weakness of the Czech Republic was noticed in Sweden.

Tampere

Hockey the final match of the early series became a hippie game. The lions overthrew the Czech 3–0 and secured a B-block victory.

Joel Armia scored a handsome pass To Derek Langhamer. Sakari Manninen putted the second hit of the Lions from the back pillar and Toni Rajala riveted a third hit from the back pillar.

Result means that Finland will meet in the Slovakian quarterfinals in Tampere on Thursday.

The loss suited the Czech Republic well. It finished third in the block and faces Germany.

The result of the match between Finland and the Czech Republic means that Sweden was thrown against Canada. It’s easy to guess that the point size of the headlines in the western neighborhood is increasing moment by moment.

In Sweden, the Czech silence was immediately noticed when Aftonbladet wrote about the team’s tame look. Now Finland did not get into the teeth of the Swedes when the team took care of the part reserved for it.

The winner of the A-block in Switzerland and Nelonen USA in the Tampere block will play in the fourth semi-final pair.

Before It was already known that Switzerland would win Group A in Helsinki, Germany would be second, Canada was third and Slovakia would be in the top eight.

Canada has played fluctuatingly, in part even weakly, but so did Riga a year ago. Still, the mediocre Canadian team was able to take over the World Cup gold.

The lion was not particularly interested in facing Canada in the quarterfinals, however Jukka Jalosen the group performed its duties. Kari Jalosen The Czech Republic tried to make the game look like a real hockey match, and in part succeeded.

The further the struggle progressed, the more the spirit of the so-called good result began to shine, in which the pursuit of the Czechs remained superficial. Not to mention chasing profit.

If the Czech Republic had hunted for a racket-winning victory, it would have only been offered a Canadian encounter. Calculating players were not interested in it.

Toni Söderholm coached by Germany played a good start and there is no overshoot for the Czech Republic. Computationally, perhaps still a little easier than Canada.

In Finland had a chance to drop from the semifinals of the Canada World Cup in Riga last summer. The Lions won the Canadian Ranking, and that one point saved the Canadians in the first quarter.

Had the Lions taken a straight three-point victory, Kazakhstan would have risen from fifth to fourth. The Canadian tournament would have ended there.

Jalosen was asked in Riga if he was thinking about such a pattern, but the answer focused on running his own game.

The end became history when Canada knocked out the Lions in the World Cup final, even though they didn’t even have to play in the semi-finals.

The most famous the selection of a suitable opponent took place at the 2006 Turin Olympics. On this route, Tre Kronor met Switzerland and not Canada in the playoffs.

The difference in level was too great for Sweden, and Switzerland was not surprising.

The end became a bitter reminder for Leijon when Finland lost to Sweden in the dramatic final.

For years, there has been talk in hockey coffee table discussions about whether Sweden lost on purpose. Some players have sometimes admitted it, but full certainty has not come.

Vancouver at the 2010 Olympics, the Lions lost “suitably” 0–3 to Sweden in the final match of the first round. If Finland had risen to great levels, Canada would have met. The defeat then brought the weak-playing Czech Lions to the course – and the Czechs lost.

The HS headline on February 23, 2010: “Lions learned Swedish ways.”

Now it was the Czech turn to show that he had learned the so-called Swedish ways.