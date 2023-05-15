Monday, May 15, 2023
Ice Hockey World Championships | The United States will fly an NHL defenseman to Tampere

May 15, 2023
Ice Hockey World Championships | The United States will fly an NHL defenseman to Tampere

Sport|Ice Hockey World Championships

Tyler Kleven of the Ottawa Senators is coming to the World Cup.

Ice hockey The United States started the World Cup with two victories announced on Sunday night that he strengthened his crew with a defenseman from the Ottawa Senators With Tyler Kleven.

The 21-year-old Kleven debuted in the NHL at the end of March. He had time to play eight NHL regular season games on the back lines of the Senators and collect two assist points in them.

Kleven moved to the NHL after his third university season. He played in the NCAA college league for the University of North Dakota’s North Dakota Fighting Hawks. In 95 matches, 35 power points were accumulated (20+15).

Kleven is the Senators’ second-round draft pick from the 2020 Draft. He signed signed a three-year rookie contract with the club at the end of March.

Kleven, who will arrive in Tampere on Monday, has represented his country twice in the under-20 World Championships. He is the age group world champion from 2021.

Tyler Kleven, who debuted in the NHL in the spring, has played the last three seasons in the NCAA college league in the ranks of the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. Picture from December 2022. Picture: Russell Hons / CSM

