Ice Hockey World Championships | The United States, which plays in the Finnish block, will receive three NHL confirmations

Finland will face the United States on Monday, but the confirmations may not be there yet.

United States gets three Minnesota Wild players to reinforce their hockey World Cup team, says International Hockey Association on their website.

Defender associated with the American crew Jon Merrill as well as attackers Matt Boldy and Ryan Hartman. The trio will arrive in Tampere early this week, but will not have time for the match between Finland and the USA to be played on Monday.

Merrill, Boldy and Hartman will be hockey for the first time in the men’s World Cup, but have won the World Cup medals for under-18s and under-20s in their country’s ranks.

“We believe the trio will rise to important roles. They have a good NHL season behind them and everyone has experience of international matches, ”commented the US team GM Ryan Martin.

Threesome the most experienced NHL player is Merrill, for whom the season ended was the ninth of his career. He played 68 matches in the Wild ranks and scored a record 4 + 16. Hartman played his eighth NHL season and reached a record-breaking 34 goals and 65 power points.

NHL’s 2019 first-round booking Boldy played his debut season in the bucks and scored 15 goals. He was winning World Cup gold under the age of 20 less than a year and a half ago in Canada.