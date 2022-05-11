Ice Hockey World Championships | The top kit of lions has been keeping their home secretly in Tampere for almost ten years – some even consider him a Nokia

Is downright confusing how little attention Sami Vatanen has remained in Tampere during its greatest heyday.

Although the hockey capital of Finland has been the home of the star defender for almost a decade, some have considered him a resident of Jyväskylä and in recent years even a Nokia resident.

Vatanen’s close circle has considered “Nokia” to be mainly a fun flap.

“My wife is from Tampere – and that’s how I came here. I still have a cabin in Jyväskylä, but I use it quite a bit, ”explains Vatanen.

Can you already be considered a Tampere resident?

“Can not. At this point, it seems that I will return to Jyväskylä with my family when the right time comes, ”Vatanen replies.

Vatanen, 30, left From Jyväskylä to the world in the summer of 2012 and is still on that road. The ten-year puck sky includes nine seasons in North America and last winter in Switzerland.

NHL matches have been accumulated, including a handsome 524 playoffs. In two springs, the Finnish skill sword advanced with the Anaheim Ducks until the NHL semi-finals and came embarrassingly close to the Stanley Cup coveted by all hockey players.

“It would be great to play in Jyväskylä at some point. It would be even nicer if there were the same guys I played with as a young man and on the national team. This option is certainly attractive. ”

Already next season?

“Not necessarily yet. Let’s see in complete peace. In this profession, you can never say anything for sure. ”

Sami Vatanen is Lions’ credit defender.

Vatanen puts in a cross is now putting all his energy into the World Cup starting on Friday and will only consider his future venue in peace after the tournament. While he enjoyed last season to the fullest in the Swiss Geneva-Servette, his mind longs to return to the NHL.

“I’m definitely going to try if I get the right kind of opportunity from the right place. However, the NHL is the best league in the world. Everyone wants to play there. So do I.”

What do you mean by the right kind of opportunity?

“A good offer for such a place where there is a chance to win,” Vatanen explains.

A year ago, Vatanen was waiting for a similar event until the autumn. When things did not go as expected, he decided to return to Europe, at least temporarily. In hindsight, timing touched perfection.

First of all, Vatanen managed to spend more time than usual with her family and closely monitor the growth of her first daughter, who was born more than a year ago. The game distances in Switzerland are so short that you can almost take the night away from away matches.

On the other hand, he got to the national team at the best possible time. The unforgettable Year of the Lion already brought the historic Olympic gold and now continues with the World Championships that will tonight all players.

“ “Winning the final was the greatest experience of my career. No one will take that moment away. ”

Everything manna alongside the failure of the Swiss league was a small sorrow. The Geneva-Servette season has already ended for the weather players. Lugano took the mini-series with a win of 2-0. Swissized Santeri Alatalo decided on the second encounter between Vatanen and the partners in the next round.

Vatanen’s own game went great. He beat 9 + 30 = 39 points in the regular season and was the third most powerful defender in the whole league. Only a companion was above Henrik Tömmernes (10 + 48 = 58) and Zug’s Swedish kit Niklas Hansson (11 + 31 = 42).

Tömmernes is a familiar man from Tampere for the period 2014–15. After the turn of the year, he came to confirm Tappara and kicked a silver medal in the spring.

When Vatasen jobs secured last fall, the Beijing Olympics quickly rose to the top of the season.

“I strongly believe I would have taken a seat on the Olympic team even if the NHL men had gotten to Beijing.”

The atmosphere at the Olympic Games was already familiar to Vatanen in the winter of 2014. That’s when the Sochi tournament culminated in a bronze festival. Now came the very achievement of Finnish hockey through the ages.

Saim Vatanen has played in the NHL in Anaheim, New Jersey Devils and Carolina and Dallas.

Lion shirt was part of Vatanen’s standard equipment for the junior years, but on the men’s side, national team trips were reduced primarily as a result of long NHL seasons. So the upcoming World Cup is only the second in a row for him.

The defender made his World Cup debut 12 years ago – in the spring of 2010 in Cologne.

“The first game reminds me of the first game. It should be my second exchange when Peter Regin took me badly and hit Denmark’s second goal. It occurred to me if this was the case, ”Vatanen recalls.

Finland then suffered a hairy 1-4 opening loss. The look of the lions brightened as the tournament progressed, but the medal games were a dream come true. The World Cup contract ended in a semi-final loss to the Czech Republic.

Vatanen now has a second chance. He got a taste of the great atmosphere of the Nokia arena while watching the semi-finals between Ilves and Kärpi on the spot. The second touch came on the side of the pitch in Thursday’s Euro Hockey Tour match against Switzerland.

The feelings have now been made. Finland will open its World Cup tournament against Norway next Friday.