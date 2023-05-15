Ice Hockey World Championships | The Swedes have owned a bar in Tampere – the new hit drink was already sold out

Swedish hockey fans have taken over a bar in Tampere for the second spring in a row.

Tampere

“Welcome to the yellow wall!”

A man with a plastic ax in his hand and a yellow sweatband on his head welcomes the thirsty to a bar “owned” by Swedish latkä fans in the center of Tampere.

“What would be better than winning Finland in the World Cup organized in Finland, and celebrating it with the Swedes in the middle of a Finnish city,” says a Swedish fan. Hasse Congo.

“This is actually the perfect city to beat Finland. I love Tampere. And this weather! How can the weather be so perfect here even this spring. It was the same thing last year,” Kongo muses.

Now we are in the hottest blue-yellow nerve center of the World Cup, Heidi’s Bier Bar, the favorite place of Swedish fans.

In front of the bar located on Hämeenkatu in Tampere, there is a bubbly atmosphere already four hours before the evening’s Finland-Sweden match, which will be played a good kilometer away in the Nokia Arena.

The base of Tre Kronor fans is located in the heart of Tampere.

The sun is shining and the terrace is starting to fill up with Tre Kronor fans.

On one terrace table, five-liter beer and tentacle towers have done their business. A group of six friends tunes into the match atmosphere well in advance before heading to the Nokia Arena.

“This is the best bar in the world!” The men who traveled from the municipality of Västmanland to the competition venue are roaring.

“Beer is cheap and Sweden is rolling to victory today,” the person sitting at the end of the table Mike inform.

Swedish fans gathered in their traditional bar before the evening’s Finland-Sweden match.

You can enjoy the competitive atmosphere under a parasol on the terrace Mikael Hansson with friends.

“This is my first time in Tampere. I heard this is the best place to meet other Swedish fans. The framework here is in order,” says Hansson.

“And in the evening we will celebrate more when Sweden has beaten Finland 4-3.”

Mikael Hansson is visiting Tampere for the first time.

Same For the second spring in a row, the bar is a favorite place for Swedish football fans during the World Cup. The reason is clear. The restaurant cooperates with a Swedish fan group.

“You can see from everything that the group is having fun. There are three floors here, where you can party, sing karaoke and watch the games. When the place is full, 700 people can comfortably fit here”, says the restaurant manager of Heidi’s Jani Jaakola.

What kind of feedback have you received about the fact that there is a place “owned” by Swedes in the center of Tampere?

“There is such a nice gang here that there have been no complaints. It doesn’t matter which country hockey fans walk past, the Swedes cheer for them and keep a good mood.”

The most popular go-to drink for Swedish ice hockey fans is not the traditional middle beer.

“There is a lot of gin and tonic and various taste buds. The pineapple tentacle was such a big hit that it sold out in two days,” laughs Jaakola.

Very According to the Swedish fans, the trip is after the World Cup matches. The bar is filled with race tourists in yellow shirts and the DJ plays Swedish songs to the thirsty race crowd.

“Heidi’s is the best place for the World Cup. The atmosphere is on the roof every night and you can dance on the tables here. You can have fun here and enjoy it to the fullest, as long as you remember to behave,” Kongo says.

“It doesn’t matter what country you are from. If you want to have fun, everyone is welcome here. Let’s have fun together, what could be better than that.”

Swedes have had enough reason to celebrate in the past few days.

Tre Kronor knocked out Austria 5-0 in the Sunday evening game at the Nokia Arena. On Saturday, the Swedes got to celebrate their Eurovision victory when Loreen was crowned the winner in Liverpool.

“Of course the right song won. The others had no chance. Sweden was so much better than others. It was even ridiculous how overwhelmingly good Loreen was,” declares Kongo.

Finland’s representative Käärijä did not gather sympathy.

“What exactly was that?! It wasn’t a Eurovision song. It was a goddamn techno song. You can only win a Eurotechno competition with a song like that,” Kongo growls.