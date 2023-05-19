Ice Hockey World Championships | The star striker of Tappara made his debut alongside his good friend, but the place changed in the booth

Waltteri Merelä immediately opened his goal account when Leijonat defeated Hungary 7–1 in his fifth World Cup match.

First The World Cup match will forever remain with Tappara’s attacker Walter Merelän mind.

Merelä was able to make his debut in the Nokia Arena, familiar from league games, and hit the crown of Friday night with his first World Cup hit, when Leijonat matured Hungary in their fifth match with a score of 7–1.

“It was really cool when this happened in this environment. There was a great atmosphere in the arena”, Merelä praised.

My hit tasted sweet – of course.

“The moment was unique. You can’t score the first goal a second time.”

Sea followed Finland’s first four matches from the side of the stand and waited feverishly for the cat pass to be stamped. So the feeling was relieved when the name was found in Friday’s playing lineup.

“After the first two changes, I was pretty upset, even though I’ve been training all the time. However, training is not the same as playing. I felt better as the game progressed, even though the ice time was less than usual,” described Merelä.

The winger, accustomed to a great league season, carried a big load in Tappara also in special situations, but against Hungary different men dominated Mikko Rantanen under.

Merelä played in the same chain as those who did great things for Leijona Marko Anttilan and Hannes Björninen with.

“It was great when I got to debut Hanu [Björnisen] alongside. We already played one season together in the Pelicans. We became good friends then. And Mörkö (Anttila) is quite a badass. The tougher the place, the more confidently he steps forward,” Merelä fumed.

They will come days will tell, Will the Hungarian game remain Merelä’s only one in this World Cup tournament.

“I hope not, but there’s no need to worry about it any more. We have the world’s best coaches in the booth. They certainly know how to solve gambling. Let’s go with that.”

Come what may, probably Merelä will disappear from the Nokia arena at least for a while after the World Cup tournament. He will most likely go to North America to test how well the wings can withstand the NHL challenge.

“I answer in the same way as others – we’ll look at these things after the tournament.”

Merelä has felt very at home throughout the tournament, because the Tappara locker room has been reserved for the Lions.

Tapparan however, the star striker has not reached his place. That’s where the defender sits Mikko Lehtonen.

“The allocation of places is the same as in other teams. The experienced choose first. There’s no knocking it.”

However, Merelä is right next to his “own” place.

“It is I’ll ask Krissen place. The second best place in the costume booth right after mine. It has the same views as yours. There will be no withdrawal symptoms,” Merelä said.

Merelä has been playing with a wrist guard since the scary skate cut in November. In the worst case, it could have ended the whole career.

“From now on, I will always use wrist protection. I can recommend the same to everyone.”

Does it somehow affect the shooting?

“Does not affect. At least not negatively. It may even be that the bets start better now.”

Hungary bullied Leijon for two rounds, but after that the bangs stopped. Finland took the shots of the third period 24–2 and put no less than five hits behind Bence Balizs.

Known as a goal stick Mikko Rantanen scored three impressive hits and became the top scorer of the World Cup tournament with seven assists. The goal score still shows zero. Kaapo Kako and Kasperi Kapanen hit their first tournament hit.

Finland will play its sixth World Cup match on Saturday against Austria.