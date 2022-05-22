Ice Hockey World Championships | The skilled Reijo Ruotsalainen has been waiting for a top skater for more than 40 years, now one has finally been found

Your skating virtuoso praises Miro Heiska and even compares him to himself.

Tampere

Discourse usually stays short when talking about the all-time skater of Finnish hockey. A defender from Oulu Reijo Ruotsalainen62, takes the title but the challenger is finally visible.

The Swede participated in the Lion Lunch organized by the Hockey Association at the Tampere Hall on Saturday. Not everyone present recognizes the Swedish, but his reputation goes far ahead.

In his own career, the Swede rose to the Kärppi representative team as a child star. For the first time, he played in an adult World Cup tournament around the same time he turned 18.

The Swede is one of the very few to have played in four World Championships for under-20s, and two of them even in the same season as the World Championships for adults.

With his skating, the Swede built a great career. Otherwise, the 173-centimeter would not have been eligible for major NHL clubs. There was much more to the game: passes, shot, number of games, ranking.

In the New York Rangers, the Swede played as many as five consecutive points over 50 points, culminating in the 73-surface winter of 1984-85.

The Olympic Silver (1988) is complemented by two Stanley Cup championships at the Edmonton Oilers.

“He has a lot in common with me,” the Swede compares Miro Heiska to themselves. There is no self-exaltation or praise in the sentence, but a very realistic statement.

“Miro slides the skate well and is able to make changes in direction that his opponent doesn’t expect him to make.”

“He’s great at it and the gameplay is great. After all, more players of that type are needed. You have to be creative to be able to make different solutions. ”

Swedish it is right that more defenders and skaters like Heiskanen would be needed, but it is not easy. It took more than 40 years before a Swedish was given a credible challenger.

“By skating, he plays for himself and is able to control and see the field so well that he has time.”

Heiskanen plays in Dallas for just under 25 minutes per match. At this point, the comparison to the Swede is tricky when no playing times were clocked in the NHL during his time.

However, the Swede knows the reason why Heiskanen can play “nonsensical” minutes in his matches.

“It’s totally that slide. It can be rhythmic that sometimes you go and sometimes you take a little bit and play a bit like a shadow. ”

“It’s nice to see him stand out completely from the other packages. Sami Vatanenkin has taken on a bigger role and is a good skater. He also makes different solutions than others. ”

“Heiskanen is more spectacular because of its size and is able to dominate the game without gesture.”

Far in his career, the Swede never tackled, nor did Heiskanenka tackle. Heiskanen wins battles in the corners, but only with his fast-paced hands and fast club movements.

“He’s using his head.”

“Heiskanen is able to see the situations without getting tired of rushing and tackling, because that’s not his game.”

Swedish currently lives in Vantaa for the fourth year and still works with the puck. He organizes camps from professional players to juniors.

The years in Salzburg, Austria are behind us. There he worked as an assistant coach for five years and taught the culture of practice.

You first had to learn to practice before you could practice.

“The load seemed to be growing too big for them. The year had to learn to train. ”