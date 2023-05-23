Ice Hockey World Championships | The size of these shirts is so huge that the X-letters run out of the collar marking

Tampere

The shirt putting on one over another can be difficult if you only put on the kökött in place and not moving.

And it gets more difficult if the shirt is three meters long and one and a half meters wide, and you have to put it on on a hoist while the bubbling rapids roar below.

From Tampere Sirkka-Liisa Rantanen know from experience. Ranta has been called the “mother of statue shirts” on Tampere’s Hämeensilla.

“They don’t help at all,” says Rantanen.

The statues have the name of the captain of the Finnish gold teams and the year of victory on their backs. Marko Anttila will skipper Finland at the World Championships in Bratislava 2019.

Rantanen has been involved in statue shirt projects for almost a decade. The first ones were made for Classic’s floorball team in 2014, when Classic’s power figure Pasi Peltola contacted.

Rantanen says that the executive director of Tampere Pyrinnö Elisa Hakanen had approached with the same topic a little earlier, but Rantanen had to refuse the first contact because he was on summer vacation.

The work was initially done at Rantanen’s workplace. He is a retired clothing industry lecturer at Tampere vocational college Tredu. For a long time, shirts were made by students, who were supervised by Rantanen. Rantanen retired in 2020. He has designed the latest shirts, and the sewing has been done by Ompelimo Sari Rytkönen.

The first game outfits made for Classic also had game socks, or rather leggings.

“They disappeared immediately. They had Velcro and were easy to tear off,” says Rantanen.

Sirkka-Liisa Ranta has been called the “mother of statue shirts”:

Except that the shirts are huge, each of the four sculptures has its own characteristic.

Merchant and Tax Collector are the easiest to wear. Something to think about for Rantanen and the students is the special Suomen neito and Eränkävijä. The Finnish girl has hair that is difficult to dress behind.

Eränkävijä, on the other hand, has a caught lynx on his shoulder, which made it difficult, above all, to get the measurements right in the first projects.

Rantanen says that the shirts have been continuously developed when new projects have come up. He thanks the students for the good suggestions for improvement that have come over the years.

Shirts currently have four zippers.

“The order of dressing must be correct. The right zipper must be matched with the right pair. It has its own work to do, but it goes surprisingly fast once it’s developed. It takes an hour and a half to dress all four statues,” says Rantanen.

Wäinö Aaltonen’s Pirkkalai sculptures, known as the Hämeensilla statues, will soon be a hundred years old, as they were completed at the end of the 1920s.

A permit from the Finnish Museum Agency is required to dress up the statues. The risk point of the shirts are the metal lock parts of the zipper.

They have bubble wrap on the back to prevent the zipper from rubbing the statues. The zippers are the same ones used in boat covers.

The operator of the lift platform also needs skill not to knock the statues. The stage must be left far enough away, even if the task of the juggler is made difficult by the distance. The tongs used to collect garbage help. There is a lot of fabric on hand, about ten meters of fabric are used for one shirt.

“I have also told the students to tie a string to the shirt so that it does not fly away from the force of the wind”; Rantanen says.

Rantanen himself has climbed the platform to dress the statues, but nowadays an employee of Tampere’s infrastructure company Vera can also do the job. Similarly, some of Tredu’s students have participated in dressing up, but the task is not suitable for those who suffer from fear of high places.

The lynx catch carried on the carrier’s back brings its own challenges to planning.

Classic socks were taken from the outfits, but the shirts themselves were allowed to be there until last spring. At that time, it was widely reported in various media that Kauppia’s Tappara shirt had been stolen in the early hours of the morning.

The shirt was returned to Tappara on his own.

“A young Italian boy had woken up and wondered how he had such a shirt in his hotel room. He had found out from somewhere that it was needed and went to return it to Tappara”; Rantanen says.

What is surprising about the beach is how successful the removal was at all. To Tampere city ​​website according to the height of the statues including the pedestals is about 4.5 meters. In addition, fastenings have been made with cable ties.

“You have to get it from there by tearing it up. You can’t get it out of those three meters without a lift truck,” says Rantanen.

However, the shirt was quickly returned to Kauppia in the spring. Rantanen reminds that the person who forcibly tears the shirt also risks damage to the statue. It can get expensive.

Those who order shirts and dressers probably have their insurances in order, but the situation may be different for long nails.

Although people stop to admire the shirts and photograph them on social media, not everyone is excited about the idea.

Rantanen says he doesn’t take it personally. He is carrying out commissioned work for a client.

Whereas sports people are happy to see their team’s colors displayed on statues, art lovers might prefer to look at the statues themselves.

“There are articles for and against in the public section. I have taken it in such a way that when the client’s work is accepted, the client is then responsible for the feedback.”

Rantanen himself has only received feedback from acquaintances. Rantanen admits to being a supporter of Ilves, and when they are in Tampere, their friends are speechless when it comes to participating in Tappara’s shirt project.

“One of my good friends is an Ilves fan. It’s good that he talks to me when I’ve been wearing Tappara’s shirts. But fortunately, he still talks,” says Rantanen.

Sturdy puddle style.

