Thursday, May 25, 2023
Ice Hockey World Championships | The Nokia Arena rumbles its emptiness, the USA plays the Czech Republic – HS follows the World Cup quarter-finals

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 25, 2023
Ice Hockey World Championships | The Nokia Arena rumbles its emptiness, the USA plays the Czech Republic – HS follows the World Cup quarter-finals

Sport|Ice Hockey World Championships

The semi-final teams of the World Cup will be determined today. Leijonat is in action from 20:20.

Ice hockey The quarterfinals of the World Cup are being played today, and HS is following the matches in this story. At 16:20 the matches USA-Czech Republic and Switzerland-Germany will be played. The US hasn’t lost a single match in the tournament, so Kari Jalonen coached by the Czech Republic is facing a tough challenge.

Finland meets Canada at 20:20, and at the same time Latvia hosts Sweden.

So far, Finland has lost in the tournament to the United States and Sweden. Canada, on the other hand, lost in its initial group to Switzerland and Norway.

