Ice Hockey World Championships | The Lions will face Canada in the quarterfinals

On Tuesday, Canada defeated the Czech Republic and finished second in its initial group.

Finland will face Canada in the quarterfinals of the World Hockey Championships. The match will be played in Tampere Arena on Thursday.

The Lions’ third place in their group was already clear before Tuesday night’s match against Denmark.

The opposition was resolved on Tuesday, when Canada, which had unexpectedly lost to Norway, beat the Czech Republic 3–1 in Riga and became the second in its own group.

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers gave the Canadians the lead early in the third period, and Lawson Crouse finished the final numbers to an empty finish.

Statistics were barren Kari Jalonen to the piloting Czech Republic: it lost shots on goal 17-44.

Finland and Canada are used to fighting at a later stage of the World Cup tournament, as the countries have participated in the previous three finals.

The previous meeting in the quarterfinals was in Belarus in 2014, when Finland won 3–2 in the final.

The Czech Republic’s quarter-final opponent is either Sweden or the United States.