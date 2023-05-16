Ice Hockey World Championships | The Lions’ surprise reliever spoke tenderly about the change outside the rink

Juho Lammikko, 27, is the first and so far the only player of the World Cup who has succeeded in scoring against Sweden.

Finland men’s national ice hockey team Juho Lammiko a memorable World Cup tournament is underway. The Pori center is playing in the Nokia Arena in its third World Cup, but in its first as a newlywed family man, which has brought a piquant spice to his performance in Leijon.

“After all, this is different [perheenisänä], but it’s easy to be when the team has such a good atmosphere. I miss my family a lot, but they are close to me and I see them every week. It’s a really great thing”, said Lammikko in a warm voice.

For Lammikko, 27, Mother’s Day was exceptional this year. Fortunately for the player, the World Cup tournament will be played in Tampere this year, which helps to meet loved ones in the middle of the gold rush.

“I saw a family on Mother’s Day – and my own mother. It really makes it easier when we are in Finland. It would be much more difficult abroad. I have to be grateful”, Lammikko reflected.

A flame mother’s day brought the necessary boost or not, but Lammikko scored the first prestigious tournament goal of his career when Leijonat bowed to Sweden on Monday evening after the winning shootout with goals 1–2 (0–0, 0–1, 1–0, 0–0, 0–1).

In the goal, Lammikko first fought for the puck on the defensive end, won the loose puck at the corner of the goal and tapped it in from behind the end line. A worker’s paint – and an important one. The equalizer brought Finland a point in the standings of Group A.

“I don’t remember anything about the goal. Sometimes it bounces. The paint doesn’t warm up at all now,” the modest Dunaari dodged.

Finland played its best match of the tournament in the Nokia Arena. There were enough scoring opportunities for several successes, but Lars Johansson and the Swedish defense held out.

“We played our best match and we have improved, but it’s sad that we didn’t win. It doesn’t help to lie down in this defeat”, Lammikko exclaims.

Swedish defensive play has been iron class at the beginning of the World Cup tournament. From the point of view of the opponents, including Finland, a frankly terrifying iron class.

In the first three matches of the World Cup, exactly one goal has been scored behind Sweden, which was Lammiko’s handiwork.

“The Swedes move well, and it’s never easy to play against them,” Lammikko reminded.

Lammikko played in Finland’s triple chain Harri Pesonen and Kasperi Kapanen with. Lammikko succeeded in scoring, Pesonen protected the puck strongly and was successful in an acrobatic finish between his legs with superiority.

Kapanen, the St. Louis Blues NHL signing, is finding his groove game by game. The Euro Hockey Tour’s shenanigans are history, and with such fast-paced play, Kapase may soon have even bigger scoring nights ahead of him than Monday’s 0+1.

“One of the best skaters I’ve had the chance to play with. A very skilled player. It’s been a pleasure to play with him”, Lammikko praised Kapa.

Lammikko moved from the Vancouver Canucks of the NHL to the major Swiss club Zurich Lions for the finished club season.

Lammikko, known for his defensive skills and his fight, was Zurich’s best scorer and superior goal scorer. In Leijoni, the role of the two-time world champion is still the familiar defensive one.

“I like my role, where we work hard, defend and play a lot of understrength. It’s always nice here. It still takes a couple of games to get used to, when the A national team plays more evenly and in Switzerland the role is wider”, Lammikko estimates.

Pond belongs to the few Finns who have played in Tappara’s sensational recruitment for next season, the Swedish head coach Rikard Grönborgin under. Grönborg started last season at the helm of Zurich until he was fired in December.

“It was nice to play under Rikardi. A really good coach, a great person. Tappara gets a really good coach. We just didn’t play well enough as a team.”