Wednesday, May 18, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice Hockey World Championships | The Lions seek historic victory in Sweden – HS follows a classic match

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Sport|Ice Hockey World Championships

Finland and Sweden are the only clean-game teams in Group B.

At three Finland, which started the World Hockey Championships with a victory, will face Sweden in its fourth clean game in its fourth match. The match at Tampere’s Nokia Arena starts at 8.20 pm, and HS will follow the match together with Ilta-Sanomat, Aamulehti and Satakunta Kansa.

Finland has never won Sweden in the World Cup at home, so today is an opportunity to make history.

There are no major changes in the configuration. It is the turn of the fight Harri Säteriand played two matches Jussi Olkinuora is a hatch guard.

In the four-chain Jere Innala replace Saku Mäenalasenwho received a one-match ban in a U.S. match. Toni Rajala returns to the edge of the second chain.

#Ice #Hockey #World #Championships #Lions #seek #historic #victory #Sweden #classic #match

See also  'I am afraid of meeting my tormentors in the street'
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Toffoli rejects Bolsonaro's crime news against Alexandre de Moraes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.