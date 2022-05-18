Ice Hockey World Championships | The Lions seek historic victory in Sweden – HS follows a classic match

Finland and Sweden are the only clean-game teams in Group B.

At three Finland, which started the World Hockey Championships with a victory, will face Sweden in its fourth clean game in its fourth match. The match at Tampere’s Nokia Arena starts at 8.20 pm, and HS will follow the match together with Ilta-Sanomat, Aamulehti and Satakunta Kansa.

Finland has never won Sweden in the World Cup at home, so today is an opportunity to make history.

There are no major changes in the configuration. It is the turn of the fight Harri Säteriand played two matches Jussi Olkinuora is a hatch guard.

In the four-chain Jere Innala replace Saku Mäenalasenwho received a one-match ban in a U.S. match. Toni Rajala returns to the edge of the second chain.