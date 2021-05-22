Ice Hockey World Championships | The Lions open their race against the United States – HS follows moment by moment

Jussi Olkinuora starts with the Finnish goal.

Finland the hockey national team will open the Latvian World Cup in Riga on Saturday with a match against the United States.

The match starts at 4.15pm and HS follows it moment by moment. You can find the follow-up at the bottom of this story.

Finland’s goal is guarded Jussi Olkinuora. The goalkeeper is Harri Säteri.

Finland’s preliminary fields:

1:

Teemu Turunen – Arttu Ruotsalainen – Jere Karjalainen

Atte Ohtamaa – Oliwer Kaski

2:

Jere Innala – Petri Kontiola – Iiro Pakarinen

Olli Määttä – Ville Pokka

3:

Jere Sallinen – Mikael Ruohomaa – Anton Lundell

Tony Sund – Petteri Lindbohm

4:

Saku Mäenalanen – Hannes Björninen – Marko Anttila

Mikael Seppälä – Miika Koivisto

