Ice Hockey World Championships | The Lions open their race against the United States – HS follows moment by moment

Jussi Olkinuora starts with the Finnish goal.
Finland the hockey national team will open the Latvian World Cup in Riga on Saturday with a match against the United States.
The match starts at 4.15pm and HS follows it moment by moment. You can find the follow-up at the bottom of this story.
Finland’s goal is guarded Jussi Olkinuora. The goalkeeper is Harri Säteri.
Finland’s preliminary fields:
1:
Teemu Turunen – Arttu Ruotsalainen – Jere Karjalainen
Atte Ohtamaa – Oliwer Kaski
2:
Jere Innala – Petri Kontiola – Iiro Pakarinen
Olli Määttä – Ville Pokka
3:
Jere Sallinen – Mikael Ruohomaa – Anton Lundell
Tony Sund – Petteri Lindbohm
4:
Saku Mäenalanen – Hannes Björninen – Marko Anttila
Mikael Seppälä – Miika Koivisto
