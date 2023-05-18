Ice Hockey World Championships | The Lions’ Mikko Rantanen was pained by the judge’s decision

The star striker of the Lions trusts the current chain composition because there will be chances to score.

17.5. 23:34

Tampere

The lions the power of the first chain did not erupt properly even in the match against France. In the last set Teemu Hartikainen, Sakari Manninen and Mikko Rantanen still got to celebrate the goal twice: once with superiority and at the end to an empty goal. The game ended 5–3 for Leijon.

Rantanen, Ketju’s winger and Leijoni’s biggest star, admitted that more power was needed.

“Goals could come, there are places. He also owned a few plots of land. You can’t say there aren’t positions and offensive zone time. Just relax, just relax,” Rantanen said after the game.

In Rantanen’s opinion, the chain should be created enough to be able to continue with the composition.

“If there was such a thing as the USA game where there would be no places or there would be one or two in the game, then maybe. But the coaching makes the decisions and we go according to it”; Rantanen answered the question about chain replacement needs.

The Colorado NHL forward also gave credit to France. He said the team defended closely and finished well from the positions they got.

In the third set, Rantanen caught a whiplash, which he himself wondered about.

“The opponent screamed and got hot. I tried to get attention and ask if there was a problem. But I guess it was such a hard spanking in the ass that you can freeze it. I was a little surprised. A bit soft for that place,” Rantanen said.

“I don’t know if you can even call it a prank. But next time, let’s take off the glove and tap him on the shoulder, and maybe it won’t be cold.”

Rantanen admitted that it is not easy to improve the game when playing against weaker countries.

“They have no pressure when everyone expects them to lose. They defend quite well and press hard. They put five guys in a small box and defend well,” said Rantanen.

In the TV broadcast of the match, C Morella was surprised by the hand towel Rantanen kept under his skates during the game. Rantanen said after the game that it’s about the old way.

“There’s all kinds of junk on the bench. Maybe it’s spirit world stuff. I’ve been doing this for so many years. I clean the blades before I go on the ice.”