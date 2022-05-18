Ice Hockey World Championships | The lions lost at the Olympics to China in an area that has been perfect for the World Cup – Raimo Summanen: “Like playing in a phone booth”

Lions ’special situation gaming has been diamond at the start of the World Cup. Expert Raimo Summanen explains the secrets of underperformance.

Three profit and a full nine points on the placard. The Lions have got a strong start to the World Championships in Tampere.

In Monday’s third match, the Lions knocked out the unruly USA 4-1.

“You can’t help but admire Finland’s game. The team was able to grind their A-game against the US, especially in the first set. It is difficult for opponents to stay on board, ”says Ilta-Sanomat’s expert Raimo Summanen.

According to Raimo Summanen, lion’s power play is so intense that it is like playing in a telephone booth.

The U.S. was supposed to be the first tough level test for the Lions, but the undisciplined Yankee team fooled around and the Lions packed the match bluntly with superiority.

On Wednesday night, Sweden will face a harder caliber team compared to the US.

Lions can leave with confidence, threatening to crash Sweden, because in addition to balanced and disciplined 5-5 play, the Lions’ special situation game has so far been a diamond tournament.

However, the tournament is just beginning.

“The real tests of Finland’s underpower and superiority are the game in the USA, Sweden and the Czech Republic. After these games, we can better see the big signals that last well, ”Summanen emphasizes.

Underpower has been concrete safe so far. The lions have stubbornly killed all eight of their undercurrents.

“Finland’s underpower gaming is so intense that it’s like playing in a telephone booth,” says Summanen.

The difference from the previous value tournament is big. At the Beijing Olympics, the Lions Underpower (62.5%) was the weakest in the tournament – even China was ahead.

Summanen highlights the actions of the defenders by force majeure.

“Kits are placed more on the sides and don’t go to the trigger line easily. The kits leave the trigger line for the goalkeeper. When the opponent is on the puck, the Packs read well “in which situation the shooting line must be on the line and in which situation the goalkeeper is given a line of sight.

“There’s often a debate with the coaches over whether to play between the puck and the goal or leave the shot to the goalkeeper as the ‘wingmen’ of superiority begin to narrow in.”

The best example of an underpower game is in Summanen’s papers Atte Ohtamaa.

“In the previous game, Ohtamaa took center and turned the side so that the goalkeeper can see the puck clearly.”

The implementation and timing of agreed matters are emphasized by force majeure.

“When the shot starts, the Finnish underpower players tie all the opponent’s free rackets in front of the goal. It quickly comes from the spinal cord. It is also related to the fact that a lot of boxing has been trained in Finnish hockey. Jukka Jalosen the gang does it well, ”Summanen says.

Much of the credit for the hundred-point balance goes to the convincing goalkeeper duo To Jussi Olkinuora and To Harri Säter.

“The goalkeeper has to be the best killer in the cold,” Summanen reminds.

Jussi Olkinuora has started the World Home Championships brilliantly.

Lions superiority has waved the opponent’s backpack six times out of 15 times of superiority in three matches.

“After all, that game of superiority is something you don’t see very often. Finland has two areas of force majeure that can make an effective mark. The team has succeeded in selecting the right players for superiority, ”says Summanen.

A tough 40 percent superiority efficiency is the third best reading in the tournament.

The difference a year ago is huge. Although the Lions advanced to the World Cup finals, special situations stalled. At last spring’s World Championships, the Lions’ superiority game was only the 11th most effective in the tournament. The underpower (62.5%) was the second weakest in the entire tournament.

At the Beijing Golden Olympics, the Lions’ superiority game (25%) was the fifth most effective.

On Monday, against the USA, the Lions settled the match with three superior goals, two of which were Mikael Granlundin the handwriting of the first supremacy led by.

“Finland recycles the puck well, but compared to other countries, there is more of a change in rhythm both in moving the puck and through the movement of the players. It is difficult for opponents to read it, ”says Summanen.

See also According to Laschet, Merkel does not want to become honorary chairman of the CDU Mikko Lehtonen (left), Sakari Manninen (center) and Teemu Hartikainen belong to the lion’s number one fiery supremacy.

Granlund and Sakari Mannisen under the leadership of Lions, there is exceptional artistry.

“Finnish players are able to wait and see what the opponent’s Alivoima gives. The dude usually only makes the agreed pattern, but these dudes are good at taking space and distance, and making a decision through it, ”Summanen analyzes.

In the World Championships, there is a lot of diverse superiority skills in the Lions’ superiority top five.

“Finland has three levels of solutions. Can be played from the line, at the b-point arcs or from the pocket, ie the goal. Finland has played a striking amount in the middle, either for a bumper player or for directing, ”says Summanen.

Summanen wants to give lion fans one point to follow about Lions ’superiority in subsequent matches.

“With the exception of goal-scoring players, everyone playing Finnish superiority players is confused. In Finland, players give a stir from the top, side and bottom. This is worth following, ”Summanen suggests.

“Twilight can be done in many ways: by line changes, by movement, or by shifts from feed to feed. That is one big reason, ”why it is difficult to play off Finland’s superiority.