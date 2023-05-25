Ice Hockey World Championships | The Lions’ credit pack admits the excitement before the Canada game: “There’s a pretty strong tradition there”

The defender of the lions, Atte Ohtamaa, has defended as usual with certainty, but has exceptionally scored two goals as well.

Tampere.

“True I guess it’s exciting. There is rarely a hockey game that is not exciting.”

Experienced defender for the Lions Atte Ohtamaa35, didn’t go around after the Lions’ practice that there are butterflies in the bottom of his stomach during the Canada game.

In the World Cup tournament, the quarterfinals start on Thursday, and the tournament of the other finalist from last spring ends. A year ago, Finland beat Canada 4–3 in the final.

The lions’ ice practice on game day was voluntary. Ohtamaa chose off-ice training: a little exercise bike, muscle conditioning, stretching and gymnastics.

“That’s the best way to get your body ready.”

Ohtama country has been historically effective in Tampere compared to its own background.

He has already scored two goals in Tampere, while in his previous competitions he has scored no more than one goal in each.

He played his first World Cup in 2014.

There is a natural explanation for the results, because Ohtamaa’s playing place is behind the first pitch this time. Attack power can be found on the chest when those in front attack Sakari Manninen, Teemu Hartikainen mixed Mikko Rantanen and the team’s most attacking defender defends next to him Mikko Lehtonen.

“Jätkät plays with superiority and there can be a little break in your own play. Time will be spent in the offensive zone. Yes, it changes the image of the game a bit.”

As usual, Ohtamaa is also playing underpowered, which has worked excellently during the tournament.

The understrength percentage of the Lions is the second best in the tournament after Latvia, no less than 92.86. The Lions have conceded only one goal while playing underpowered, and the game discipline has not failed, with an average of two penalties per match.

“There are many familiar players who have played there before. We try to agree on things and all the time we get to know each other better. It makes it easier,” says Ohtamaa.

Canada’s going through superiority patterns was included in Ohtama’s program only after the exercises. In the evening, the familiar Canada will meet, Ohtamaa estimates.

“There’s a pretty strong tradition there of quickly going up and puck and kicking to the goal.”

