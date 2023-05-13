Saturday, May 13, 2023
Ice Hockey World Championships | The Lions are hunting for their first victory on the World Cup ice – HS follows the Germany match

May 13, 2023
Sport|Ice Hockey World Championships

Finland and Germany meet on Saturday at 20:20.

Ice hockey defending world champion Finland will seek their opening victory in the spring World Championships on Saturday night.

The Lions started their competition on Friday with a 1-4 loss to the United States. Germany, on the other hand, lost to Sweden 0–1.

Sitting in the stands against the United States Harri Pesonen the race pass is stamped, and he gets into the playing lineup Juho Lammikon and Kasperi Kapanen alongside.

Start with the Finnish goal Jussi Olkinuora.

HS follows the match moment by moment. Follow-up can be found at the bottom of this article.

