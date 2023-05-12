Ice Hockey World Championships | The “giant mocha” made of Sanna Marin and Markus Räikköse made headlines in Sweden

The Lions’ loss to the USA was met with confusion in Sweden. In the western neighbor, attention was also paid to C More’s ad featuring Sanna Marin.

12.5. 20:24

U.S. was responsible for the scoring bomb on the opening day of the World Cup, when it defeated Finland 4–1 in Tampere in front of a large audience.

Teemu Hartikainen took the Lions into the lead, but after that the show of star breasts began. Alex Tuch scored two goals.

“Let’s put it bluntly, I really couldn’t foresee this,” Aftonbladet’s veteran reporter Mats Wennerholm wrote in his column.

“The result was fully deserved, and there is no question about which team was better.”

“Ice hockey’s eye candy”, by SVT Jonas Andersson rated the USA game.

In the opening set the seen situation spoke volumes in Sweden as well. USA hit the puck Emil Larmin back online but Jukka Jalonen after a challenge, the jury decided to dismiss the hit.

SVT expert Mikael Renberg considered the situation clear as day. The goal should be accepted.

“I wonder where hockey is really going. There is almost no contact with the goaltender here, and when the puck goes into the goal, there is no contact. How sensitive can goalkeepers really be”, said Renberg Expressen’s by.

Former national team goalkeeper Kim Martin was more careful with his words.

“The situation is very tight. But the attacker distracts Larm so that he cannot get to his place. Even if he doesn’t do it when the shot is in motion, he does it during the goaltender’s movement. We have come to a situation where all situations are checked”, Martin, who made a save in the 2014 Olympic Games in Sweden’s shirt, estimates.

The star striker of the past years Håkan Loob was on Renberg’s side and wondered how unclear the rule is at the moment.

in Sweden C More’s embarrassing mistake was also taken into account when the prime minister of Finland was shown in the channel’s advertising video Sanna Marin and her husband Markus Räikkönen celebrating together at the World Cup a year ago.

Marin and Räikkönen announced on Wednesday that they are filing for divorce.

“Jättimoka”, Expressen title.

C More published a promotional video on their Instagram account a week ago, and it has picked up the moods of last year’s gold rush. Marin and Räikkönen’s joint airing ended up as the cover image of the video on Youtube. It can be seen through the mobile application.

