Thursday, May 25, 2023
Ice Hockey World Championships | The first-timer of the Lions signed an NHL contract in the middle of the World Cup tournament

May 25, 2023
Ice Hockey World Championships | The first-timer of the Lions signed an NHL contract in the middle of the World Cup tournament

Sport|Ice Hockey World Championships

Nikolas Matinpalo’s contract is for one year.

The first Playing in Leijon for the WC tournament Nikolas Matipalo has signed an NHL contract with the Ottawa Senators.

The Canadian club said on its Twitter account that it had signed a one-year rookie contract with the 24-year-old defender.

The contract is two-way, so Matinpalo’s path may also lead to AHL club Belleville Senators in the fall.

From Espoo The native of EPS and Blues played last season in Pori Äss. The 190-centimeter defender totaled 7+9=16 points in 51 matches.

Matinpalo did not have an NHL reservation.

Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion praised Matinpalo as bringing more depth to the Senators’ defense.

“He took a big step last season. The overall gameplay developed rapidly in a short time”, praised Dorion Ottawa website.

“He is big and reaching. He is also a very good puck mover who plays and fights with determination, which has made him a reliable defender.”

Finland Matinpalo, who played in the back lines of the foursome on the World Cup ice, scored one goal and started two hits in seven matches of the first series.

