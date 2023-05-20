Ice Hockey World Championships | The events at the end of the Lions’ match are confusing – “Jukka saw something”

Jukka Jalonen praised the second string but decided to break it in the decisive moments of the match.

Tampere

Lions didn’t sparkle on Saturday night, but even a more subdued performance was enough to topple Austria. The final score in Tampere was 3–1.

Finland’s clearly best chain was second place Kasperi Kapanen–Antti Suomela–Kaapo Kakowhich was brought together in the third period of Friday’s match against Hungary.

“It worked well both yesterday after the change and today. Kaapo has cheered up, and ‘Kassu’ played well throughout the tournament”, head coach Jukka Jalonen said.

“Kapanen has given it a boost. The statistics always speak for themselves. Today, Suomela’s goal posts were 8–0. It’s a pretty dull read.”

Thereto considering it was special that in the third set of the match against Austria, Jalonen decided to break his best streak.

At the same time, for the first time during the entire tournament, Jalonen was included in the composition of the first chain (Teemu Hartikainen–Sakari Manninen–Mikko Rantanen).

In the deciding moments of the Austria match, in the middle of the final set, Jalonen beat the trio Kapanen-Manninen-Rantanen for the first chain and Hartikainen-Suomela-Kakko for the second.

“Kapanen was the best player on the field today. We thought we’d put Kapanen in it with Rantanen and Mannine for a few minutes and see what happens,” Jalonen commented on his decision that caused confusion.

“After all, they also immediately had one top lot there. Let’s see how things continue in the future.”

Evening After the match, number one Kapanen was a little surprised by the change in the final set.

However, he didn’t want to get too attached to it.

“I wouldn’t overthink it now. Maybe Jukka saw something and wanted to end it with me. Is it because I’m skating and getting my hair cut or something”, Kapanen guessed the reason.

“But we all know that the first chain has been our best field. Let’s not speculate.”

Second chain center Suomela, on the other hand, told how he enjoyed playing in the top chain with Kapanen and Kako.

“We were able to create chances and it’s nice to play. Extremely fast and skilled guys next to me. Kassu has world-class speed. Kaapo is really smart and skilled with the puck. My work has been made easy.”

Even Suomela didn’t know why the new super chain was broken up at the time of the decision.

“I can’t say more than that. Härski was put on it and it worked just fine with that too.”

“I go on the ice when I’m asked and with whom I’m asked,” said Suomela, who scored a handsome 2-1 goal in the opening set.