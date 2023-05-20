Saturday, May 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice Hockey World Championships | The crushing victory did not dampen the spirits – the Swedish expert poured a bolt on the Lions’ neck

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice Hockey World Championships | The crushing victory did not dampen the spirits – the Swedish expert poured a bolt on the Lions’ neck

Sport|Ice Hockey World Championships

The Swedish expert gave his blunt opinion about Leijon.

19.5. 21:53

Finland beat Hungary 7–1 on Friday night. Despite the impressive goal numbers, the playing left question marks, and the matter was also taken into account in Sweden.

“The goals came through individual performances. Of course, they clearly won the third set and the whole match, but that’s not the kind of Finnish team that works together in all three sets. I’m not convinced about Finland”, SVT’s expert Mikael Renberg said Aftonbladet by.

Sweden, which plays in the same group with Finland, also beat Hungary on Thursday with a score of 7–1.

Ruotsalaislehti also reminded that Finland’s number one star is not Mikko Rantanen has yet to open his goal account in the current games, although he had places on Friday. Of course, the newspaper mentioned Rantanen’s three assists against Hungary.

Finland is third in Group A after its victory in Hungary. The USA and Sweden ahead of it have played fewer matches than Finland.

See also  Football Teemu Pukki scored the fastest goal of the Premier League season

Finland will play its next match on Saturday at 16:20. It will then receive bloc jumbo Austria.

#Ice #Hockey #World #Championships #crushing #victory #dampen #spirits #Swedish #expert #poured #bolt #Lions #neck

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Vučić announced that the people of Serbia have made a decision on the imposition of sanctions

Vučić announced that the people of Serbia have made a decision on the imposition of sanctions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result