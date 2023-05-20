Ice Hockey World Championships | The Aces’ national team kit admires Sanna Marini – “Politics has nothing to do with this”

Ace pack Nikolas Matinpalo talked about his celebrity adoption.

On the Lions’ Instagram, the team’s players and coaches speculated about “Celebrity crushes”, or celebrity crushes in Finnish, last week. The national team players and coaches were particularly fond of the stars of the entertainment world.

Aces’ rather unknown tournament bytant Nikolas Matinpalon24, the answer was very different, as the general package told about his celebrity adoption Sanna Marini.

Why such an unusual answer, Nikolas Matinpalo?

“In our locker room [Ässissä] Sanna was a hot topic when she had a lot of fuss. As a result, Sanna has remained in the conversation.”

Do you follow politics?

“Quite little. Some news now and then.”

Was there politics involved in choosing Sanna Marini as your “celebrity godmother”?

“Let’s just go with love. Politics has nothing to do with this.”

Matinpalo has collected one assist point in the first five matches of the tournament. He has played the lute in the Lions’ quadruple pair.

“There are many different resistances. The difference with league hockey is that you don’t really know and feel who you have to defend against.”